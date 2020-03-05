Pine Tree’s 16th annual Twisted 54, a unique and challenging two-day, 54-hole tournament featuring teams from Texas and Oklahoma, tees it up today at Longview’s Wood Hollow Golf Club.
Teams will play 36 holes today, with a scheduled 7:50 a.m. start, and finish with 18 holes on Saturday at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview — also with a 7:50 a.m. starting time.
“The Twisted 54 is always fun,” Pine Tree golf coach Beeper Kraus said. “The kids look forward to it. It’s a tough format with a lot of golf.”
The teams will play 36 holes today. Coaches can bring six players to the event, with all six players competing today — but coaches must decide on the first day which player they want in the medalist spot and that player’s score does not count toward the team score.
After 18 holes, coaches must take a player out and sub in the medalist, and the player taken out goes to the medalist spot.
Joining the Pirates in the event will be defending champion Owasso, Oklahoma along with Longview, Spring Hill, Hallsville, Lindale, Marshall, Mount Pleasant, New Diana, Pleasant Grove, Rockwall, Rockwall-Heath, Texas High, Trinity School of Texas, Troup, Denton Ryan, Edmond North (Oklahoma), Lake Highlands, Liberty Christian, Norman (Oklahoma), Norman North (Oklahoma), Lead Academy and Stillwater (Oklahoma).
Defending individual champion Rhett Sellers (Rutgers signee) of Trinity School of Texas headlines a group of top players scheduled to participate. That list also includes Longview’s Cade Bruce (SFA) and Edmond North’s Jordan Wilson (Oklahoma State).
“The field is packed with great golfers from all over, and I’m looking forward to seeing them all compete,” Kraus said.
Pine Tree’s team consists of senior Hudson Finley, junior’s Connor Mayeux and Cade Gilliland and sophomores Marshall Daugbjerg and Kylan Liedtke.
The Pirates have played in three tournaments this spring, finishing in the top 10 in all three. Following this event, the Pirates will complete on March 16 at Hideaway Lake in the Lindale Tournament. The district tournament is set for March 30-31 at The Tempest.
“I’m excited about how far we’ve come since the beginning of the year,” Kraus said. “My senior is coming into his own and hitting the ball well, and the younger kids are challenging him. It’s nice to see the young guys step up and take on a leadership role. I just want us to be confident and stay relaxed all three rounds. Remember the good ones and forget the bad ones.”