ptgolf.jpg
Buy Now

Pine Tree took top team honors on Monday at the 47th annual Longview Lobo Invitational golf tournament at Pinecrest Country Club. From let to right are Connor Mayeux, Merrick Taylor, Kylan Liedtke, Cade Gilliland and Marshall Daugbjerg.

 Courtesy Photo

From Staff Reports

Paced by Merrick Taylor’s round of 72 — the second best total in the field — the Pine Tree Pirates captured team honors on Monday with a 308 at the 47th annual Longview Lobo Invitational held at Pinecrest Country Club.

Spring Hill’s Jax Stovall turned in a round of 71 to earn overall medalist honors.

Tyler Legacy finished second as a team, seven shots back of Pine Tree.

PINE TREE (308): Merrick Taylor 72, Connor Mayeux 77, Kylan Liedtke 84, Marshall Daugbjerg 76, Cade Gilliland 83

TYLER LEGACY (315): Braden Bergman 81, C.J. McConnell 81, Luke Gesse 73, Harrison Barnett 81, Grayden Goates 80

MOUNT PLEASANT (317): Matthew Peterson 79, George Burrows 80, Brady Sisk 73, Sam Sloan 92, Kade Strickland 85

SPRING HILL (323): Jax Stovall 71, Luke Hurst 78, Marshall Bodenheimer 89, Carson Kraus 86, Mark French 88

HALLSVILLE (333): Nick Smith 81, Cameron Reed 78, Caden Reed 85, Cooper Wright 90, Ben Williams 89

BULLARD (333): Kaiden Schneider 75, Nicholas Kraemer 77, Mason Honeycutt 87, Nick Mayo 100, Kyle Schneider 94

LINDALE (339): Jake Fischer 82, Carson Cox 79, Bryce Everest 93, Brandon Burckel 89, Jackson Fugate 89

CARTHAGE (339): Tristan Nutt 83, Austin Morgan 86, Ethan Wolfe 84, Luke Lawrence 86, Charlie Barber 98

LONGVIEW (346): Grant Hockenberry 85, Anthony Holyfield 90, Charles Wad 100, Keagan Jordan 84, Sam Sherman 87

HALLSVILLE 2 (376): Nathan Williams 87, Westin Williams 86, Trey Crafton 97, Jaxson Garland 106

SABINE (386): Cayden Phillips 85, Mason Bradshaw 95, Clinton Perry 133, Jameson Eads 105, Caleb Cox 101

LONGVIEW 2 (392): Colby Stokes 112, Brayden Strong 101, Grant Endsley 101, Murray Roberts 96, Aden Fite 94

PLEASANT GROVE (398): Noha Neal 89, Mac Capps 102, Whit Addington 91, Frank Dickinson 116, Payton Stringer 132

TRINITY SCHOOL OF TEXAS (406): Hudson Parr 87, Jack Taylor 102, Gage Bussey 108, Nate Johnson 109

SPRING HILL 2 (410): Nick Bodenheimer 99, Reece Malone 98, Ryan McClain 106, Brody Barnhill 107

MARSHALL (437): Cole Carlile 84, Tristen Lessard 115, Zachary Smith 102, Brooks Fitts 136

MEDALISTS: Zach Baldwin, Jefferson 129; Parker Key, Jefferson 135; C.J. Challis, Sabine 109; Joshua Webb, Sabine 129

Recommended for You


 

Sports editor

I've covered sports in East Texas since 1987, starting as a 21-year-old sports editor at the Kilgore News Herald before spending seven years at the Lufkin Daily News and the past 23 years at the Longview News-Journal.