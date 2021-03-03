The annual Pine Tree Golf Twisted 54 Tournament opens today and concludes on Saturday at two area courses.
This year’s event begins at 7:50 a.m. today at Wood Hollow Golf Course in Longview for 36 holes, and then moves to The Tempest Golf Club near Liberty City for the final 18 holes on Saturday.
Coaches can bring six players to the event. All six play 54 holes, but on the first day coaches have to decide which player they want in the medalist spot and his score does not count toward the team score.
After 18 holes, coaches must take a player out and sub in the medalist. The player taken out goes to the medalist spot.
Joining the Pirates in this year’s tournament are Longview, Spring Hill, Hallsville, New Diana, Trinity School of Texas, Troup, Sulphur Springs, Mount Pleasant, Pleasant Grove, Lake Dallas, Lindale, Texas High, Lead Academy and Denton Ryan.
The host Pirates are coming off a runner-up finish at the Bobcat Invitational. Senior Merrick Taylor took overall medalist honors in that event with a round of 73, and junior Kylan Liedtke recorded a hole-in-one.
Rounding out the Pirate roster for the Twisted 54 this weekend will be senior Connor Mayeux, junior Marshall Daugbjerg, junior Cade Gilliland and senior Zack O’Daniels.