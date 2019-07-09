From Staff Reports
Gladewater’s Stephen Harris (boys 10-11), Carthage’s Jett Surratt (boys 12-13), Longview’s Nicholas Smith (boys 14-15), Gilmer’s Saige Hendrix (boys 16-18), Longview’s Parker Hatfield (coed 7-9), Longview’s Lauren Fisher (girls 12-13), Texarkana’s Angie Parrott (girls 14-15) and Texarkana’s Autumn Parrott (girls 16-18) won division championships on Monday as the Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour made a stop at Longview’s Alpine Golf Club.
Harris had a 44 over nine holes to win his division. Surratt finished with a 74 (18 holes), Smith a 75 (18), Hendrix a 75 (18), Hatfield a 46 (9), Fisher an 84 (18), Angie Parrott a 103 (18) and Autumn Parrott an 85 (18).
Earning runner-up finishes on Monday were Carson Coward of Longview (60, boys 10-11), Hallsville’s Ben Williams (75, boys 12-13), Longview’s Anthony Holyfield (89, boys 14-15), Marshall’s Colby Chamber (75, boys 16-18), Longview’s Tucker Garwood (47, coed 7-9) and Texarkana’s Kenzie Parker (90, girls 16-18).
Hallsville’s Nathan Williams (78, boys 12-13), Longview’s Brody Slaten (90, boys 14-15), Marshall’s Cole Carlile (80, boys 16-18), Longview’s Ronan McAteer (49, coed 7-9) and Longview’s Laney Gruppi (99, girls 16-18) earned third-place finishes.
The tour’s next stop is set for Monday at Oak Grove in New Boston. Other events are set for Wood Hollow in Longview on July 22 (adult/youth) and Pinecrest Country Club in Longview on July 29 (Tournament of Champions).
The tour is open to boys and girls. The pre-tour (9 holes) will feature coed 7-9 and boys and girls 10-11. The regular tour (18 holes) will feature 12-13 boys and girls, 14-15 boys and girls and 15-16 boys and girls.
Membership fee is $35, and tournament entry fee is $30.
For info: arklatexjunior golftour@gmail.com or (903) 753-1415.