■ NTPGA: TYLER — Area golfers captured first place in the NTPGA Junior Golf tournament held on Monday at Tyler’s Willow Brook Country Club.
Winners in the Medalists portion of the Summer Series were Tyler’s Emily Machin (Girls 11-12), Bullard’s Adyson Pipkin (Girls 13-14) and Longview’s J’Dee Stovall (15-18).
On the boys side, Lufkin’s Wil Stafford placed first in 15-18 Division with Jett Stephenson of McCaskill, Arkansas claiming the 13-14 Division
In the Prep tournament, Gracie Smith of Bullard won the Girls 13-14. In the boys tourney, area winners were Tyler’s Reid Habermehl (9-10), Diboll’e Logan Houl (11-12), Bullard’s Eli Falls (44) and Tyler’s Sawyer Gould (15-18).
On Sunday, Wade Langley, of Winnsboro, fired a 74 to capture the NTPGA Junior Golf Tournament at Tempest Golf Club.
Langley won the Boys 15-18 division in the Medalist Tournament. Other area winners in the medalist tourney were Rusk’s Katelyn Henslee (Girls 13-14), Gladewater’s Macy Rutland (Girls 15-18) and Hallsville’s Benjamin Williams (Boys 13-14).
Winners in the East Prep Tournament were Gladewater’s Elizabeth Harris (Girls 7-8), Flint’s Peyton Byars (Girls 11-12), Celeste’s William Douglas (Boys 7-8), Longview’s Tucker Garwood (Boys 9-10), Sulphur Springs’ Jace Jordan (Boys 11-12) and Logan Houl (Boys 13-14).
On July 9, Tyler’s Rosalie Halle and Longview’s J’Dee Stovall captured their divisions during the NTPGA Junior Golf Tournament at Sulphur Springs Country Club.
Halle won the Girls 13-14 division an 83.
Stovall captured the Girls 15-18 divisions with an 88, four strokes ahead of Tyler’s Kyambria Acy.