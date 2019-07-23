ARK-LA-TEX
Longview’s Hudson Parr (boys 12-13), Hallsville’s Nicholas Smith (boys 14-15), Longview’s Kris Pechacek (boys 16-18), Longview’s Tucker Garwood (coed 7-9), Henderson’s Reese Allen (girls 10-11) and Longview’s Lauren Fisher (girls 12-13) teamed up with adult partners on Monday to win the Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour’s Adult/Youth tournament at Wood Hollow in Longview.
Parr’s team had a 64, Smith’s team a 68, Pechacek’s team a 61, Garwood’s team a 64, Allen’s team a 100 and Fisher’s team a 61.
Earning runner-up finishes were Hallsville’s Ben Williams (64, boys 12-13), Longview’s Cooper Wright (71, boys 14-15), Longview’s Cade Gilliland (66, boys 16-18) and Longview’s Parker Hatfield (70, coed 7-9).
The tour will make its final stop of the summer at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview on Monday (Tournament of Champions).
For info: arklatexjuniorgolftour@gmail.com or (903) 753-1415.
NTPGA
The NTPGA Junior Tour swung through Tyler on Monday as the young golfers took on the challenging Hollytree Country Club course.
With the layout set up for a par 73 (6,458 yards) in the Boys 15-18 age division of the East Medalist Tournament, Samuel Johnson of Tyler edged Longview’s Denver Brown for the top spot.
Johnson carded a 1-under 72, followed by Brown at even-par 73. Flint’s Luke Jenz placed third at 2-over 75.
Both Johnson and Brown had four birdies. Johnson had birdies on hole Nos. 1 (4), 5 (4), 8 (2) and 16 (4). Brown had birdies on Nos. 3 (3), 7 (3), 16 (4) and 18 (4). Tyler’s Luke Gesse, Tyler’s Harrison Hopson, Jenz, Tyler’s Griffin Jones and Winnsboro’s Wade Langley each had three birdies.
In the girls East Medalist tourney, Tyler’s Charlotte Hackney beat Grapeland’s Cheney Boyd by a stroke in Girls 15-18. The course for the girls was set up for par 72 (5,102 yards). Hackney carded a 10-over 82 with Boyd at 11-over 83. Madison Brown of Kemp was third at 19-over 91.
Cheney had three birdies with Hackney and Brown carding one apiece.
Other boys champions in the East Medalist event were Tyler’s Will Gillen in the Boys 13-14 (Yardage: 5,990 yards, Par: 72) and Connor Carver of Tyler in the Boys 11-12 (Yardage: 5,102, Par: 72).
Gillen fired an 84 with Carver carding an 85.
Tyler’s Rosalie Halle won the Girls 11-12 Division in the East Medalist with a 103, followed by Rusk’s Katelyn Henslee with a 107. The course was 5,102 yards and a par of 72.
In the East Prep Tournament, which was is nine holes, the par was 37.
Winners in the girls divisions were Hallsville’s Zoe Cole (9-10), Tyler’s Emily Machin (11-12) and Tyler’s Malynn Hable (13-13).
Winners in the boys divisions were Houston’s Samuel Willingham (7-8), Diboll’s Logan Houl (9-10), Diboll’s Hunter Houl (11-12) and Bullard’s Noah Nichols (13-14).
The tour continues on Tuesday at the Tempest Golf Club in Gladewater and on Thursday at The Pinnacle Golf & Boat Club in Mabank. On Monday, July 29, the East swing will be at Eagle’s Bluff Country Club in Bullard.
The East Medalist and Prep Summer Area Championship is scheduled for Aug. 5 at the Tempest Golf Club.
From Staff Reports