TYLER — Jake Smelser, the Troup standout bound for SFA in the fall, carded a 2-under 69 to capture first place in the Northern Texas PGA Junior Tour’s Medalist Tournament on Monday at Willow Brook Country Club.
Smelser, a four-time state tournament golfer, won by five strokes over runner-up Ian Bostwick of Lufkin (3-over 74) in the Boys 15-18 division. Tyler’s Luke Gesse was third at 5-over 76.
Smelser birdied Nos. 2, 3, 9, 10, 12 and 16.
Macy Rutland (Sabine High School) won the Girls 15-18 division with a 15-over 86. She won by one stroke over Spring Hill High School’s J’Dee Stovall (16-over 87).
Other winners in the 18-hole medalist play were Tyler’s Connor Carver (boys 11-12), Flint’s Braden Bergman (boys 13-14), Rusk’s Katelyn Henslee (girls 11-12) and Tyler’s Kyambria Acy (girls 13-14).
The East swing of the tour goes to Van Zandt Country Club in Canton on Tuesday and Wood Hollow Golf Club in Longview on Thursday.
Tyler’s Hollytree Country Club will host the tour on Monday, July 22.