Spring Hill’s golf teams will host a pair of tournaments to open the 2021 spring season under first-year head coach Michael Gain.
The boys will host the Spring Hill Invitational today at Wood Hollow in Longview, and the girls will host their version of the event on Monday — also at Wood Hollow.
Gain, who takes over for longtime coach Angus Pool, who retired, will send out a team today that includes one senior — Marshall Bodenheimer — four juniors, three sophomores and two freshmen.
Joining Bodenheimer on the squad will be juniors Luke Hurst, Brennan Ferguson, Nick Bodenheimer and Kaden Phelan, sophomores Jax Stovall, Carson Kraus and Reece Malone and freshmen Nick Morton and Mark French. Stovall shot a 78, Marshall Bodenheimer a 97 and Kruase a 109 last year at the Panther Invitational.
“Luke Hurst has picked up the game in a very short time, and he’s one to watch,” Gain said. “Jax is also a strong player. I just think our overall effort is going to be better. A lot of the kids play other sports, but they have been practicing on their own.”
Joining the Panthers in today’s event will be Pine Tree, Jefferson, Whitehouse, Lindale, Martin’s Mill, Longview, Liberty-Eylau, LaPoyner, Daingerfield, Hallsville, Tatum and Redwater.
Hallsville is the defending tournament champion. Spring Hill finished eighth a year ago.
GIRLS
The Lady Panthers will field a team that includes seniors Brantley Coggins, Taylor White and Maz Morton, juniors Starlynn Crisler, Alexis Grubb and Mia Traylor and freshman Faith Ann Chinn.
Spring Hill, Jefferson, Whitehouse, Pine Tree, Martin’s Mill, Longview, Liberty-Eylau, LaPoyner, Daingerfield and Hallsville will make up the field for Monday’s SH Invitational. Two-time defending champion Tyler Legacy is not participating this season.
Longview placed second and Spring Hill sixth last year.
NOTES: Spring Hill’s boys will compete in the Longview Lobo Invitational on Feb. 8 at Pinecrest Country Club ... The Lady Panthers will next compete in the Bullard Tournament at Emerald Bay on Feb. 10.