Nick Smith (youth) and Greg Smith (adult) of Hallsville teamed up to fire a 66 on Monday as the Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour played its second Youth/Adult tournament of the summer at Wood Hollow Golf Course in Longivew.
The team won the boys 16-up division.
Other division winners included Logan Cox and adult Jason Cox of Longview (68, boys 14-15), Keagan Jordan and adult Daniel Jordan of Longview (74, boys 12-13), Connor Castro and adult Brice Burns of Gilmer (67, boys 10-11), Lauren Fisher and adult Bill Fisher of Longview (63, girls 14-15), Blaire Gillentine and adult Blake Gillentine of Hallsville (82, girls 12-13) and Greyson Akin and adult Nolan Akin of Carthage (63, coed 7-9).
The tour, open to boys and girls in several age groups, will next play on July 27 at Alpine Target Golf Center in Longview (TopTracer Skills & Fun Day). The annual Tournament of Champions is set for Pinecrest Country Club in Longview on Aug. 3.
The tour is open to boys and girls. The pre-tour (9 holes) will feature coed 7-9 and boys and girls 10-11. The regular tour (18 holes) will feature 12-13 boys and girls, 14-15 boys and girls and 16-older boys and girls.
Membership fee is $30, and tournament entry fee is $35 for members and $45 for non-members.
For info: arklatexjuniorgolftour@gmail.com or (903) 753-1415.
AZALEA JUNIOR CLASSIC
TYLER — For the second straight year and the third time in four tournaments, Tyler’s Annaka Watts is the champion of the Azalea Junior Golf Classic.
Watts, a recent graduate of Tyler Lee High School, captured the 14th annual event on Tuesday at Hollytree Country Club in Tyler, a stop on the Northern Texas PGA Junior Golf Foundation All American Tour.
Watts, who has signed to play at Texas Wesleyan University in Fort Worth, carded a final round of 78 to go along with her 72 on Monday for a 36-hole total of 6-over 150. She won both the 13-18 and 15-18 Divisions.
Other first-place finishers in the girls tournament were Tyler’s Emily Machin (12 & under) and Tyler’s Rosalie Halle (13-14).
On the boys side there were two playoffs.
In the 13-14 Division, Flint’s Braden Bergman (81-75—156) and Tyler’s Connor Carver (83-73—156), both fired nice final rounds, and tied at the end of regulation. Bregman won in a playoff for first place.
Jack Watson, of Dallas, won a playoff over Waco’s Peyton Iverson in Boys 15-18 and 13-18.
FINAL RESULTS
Girls
12 & Under — 1, Emily Machin, Tyler, 96-95—191.
13-14 — 1, Rosalie Halle, Tyler, 94-95—189.
15-18 — 1, Annaka Watts, Tyler, 72-78—150; 2, Sydney McConnell, Tyler, 77-79—156; 3, (tie) Macy Rutland, Gladewater, 88-94—182; Kinley Pessel, Marshall, 94-88—182.
Boys
12 & Under — 1, Andrea Birolini, Southlake, 74-71—145; 2, Zac Morales, McKinney, 73-75—148; 3, Khai Reyes, Plano, 80-81—161.
13-14 — 1, Braden Bergman, Flint, 81-75—156; 2, Connor Carver, Tyler, 83-73—156; 3, Brady Holmes, Amarillo, 79-79—158; 4, Maxwell Chan, Heath, 81-79—160; 5, Shea Sethre-Brink, Dripping Springs, 96-72—168; 6, Judson Hays, Argyle, 87-82—169; 7, Davis Habermehl, Tyler, 83-92-175; 8, Maddox Mallard, Flower Mound, 94-98—192; 9, Thomas Aspinall, Southlake, 99-97-196; Zach Dodgen, Dallas, MC.
15-18 — 1, Jack Watson, Dallas, 72-72—144; 2, Peyton Iverson, Waco, 71-73—144; 3, Gage Doyle, Colleyville, 76-69—145; 4, Jacob Cole, Tyler, 72-74—146; 5, Sam Jenkins, Garland, 73-75—148; 6, Ethan Dial, Bossier City, La., 74-76—150; 7, Will Livermore, Frisco, 74-77—151; 8, Austin Coyle, Frisco, 78-76—154; 9, (tie) Harrison May, Tyler, 79-76—155; Sam Benson, Gilmer, 75-80—155; 11, Hayes Carter, Dallas, 80-76—156; 12, Will Gillen, Tyler, 76-81—157; 13, (tie) Wil Stafford, Lufkin, 83-75—158; Mason Krismer, Mansfield, 77-81—158; Kevin Nixon II, Canton, 79-79—158; Niklas Blalock, McGregor, 75-83—158; Luke Jun, Dallas, 73-85—158; 18, (tie) Cameron Beck, Mansfield, 81-78—159; Michael Lohner, Dallas, 76-83—159; 20, (tie) Robert Boyce, Dallas, 82-78—160; Marcus Williams, Prosper, 81-79—160; Luke Emerson, Lindale, 84-76—160; 23, (tie) CJ McConnell, Tyler, 83-78—161; Anashay Monga, Dallas, 82-79—161; Merrick Taylor, Longview, 81-80—161; Hayden Stricker, Wylie, 84-77—161; 27, (tie) Collin Waterhouse, Parker, 82-80—162; Luke Gesse, Tyler, 81-81—162; 29, (tie) Skyler Carter, Dallas, 82-81—163; Michael Rasmussen, Lufkin, 81-82—163; CJ Mooibroek, McKinney, 80-83—163; Nicholas Martin, Frisco, 80-83—163; Crue Baldwin, Arington, 80-83—163; 34, Miles Maresch, Wylie, 88-76—164; 35, Tate Lewis, Paris, 84-81—165; 36, (tie) Parker Price, Bowie, 80-86—166; Jacob Feliciano, Tyler, 80-86—166; 38, Aidan Weeks, Dallas, 83-84—167; 39, (tie) Luke Bennett, Dallas, 82-86—168; Sam Sewell, Lantana, 84-84—168; Chesley Williams, Dallas, 89-79—168; Mitchell Kalka, Frisco, 90-78—168; 43, (tie) Reed Hays, Argyle, 86-83—169; Jake Sewell, Lantana, 87-82—169; 45, Colton Bench, Sulphur Springs, 83-87—170; 46, Greyson Burch, Frisco, 90-82—172; 47, Griffin Jones, Tyler, 90-83—173; 48, Jack Estes, Pottsboro, 89-85—174; 49, (tie) Kade Strickland, Mount Pleasant, 88-89—177; Jake McKown, Keller, 91-86—177; 51, Michael Chevalier, Colleyville, 89-93—182; 52, Jake Fischer, Hideaway, 93-93—186; 53, Peyton Garrett, Lipan, 84-105—189; 54, Sam Chesnut, Tyler, 95-97—192; Samuel Veneris, Palestine, MC; Luke Eckholm, Farmers Branch, WD; Davis Ethridge, Whitehouse, 81-WD; Harrison Barnett, Tyler, 97-WD; Advait Chutke, Flower Mound, 80-NS; Andrew Camp, Palestine, NS; Gordon Schmerbeck, Dallas, NS. Advait Chutke, Flower Mound, 80-NS