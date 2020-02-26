LINDALE GIRLS TOURNAMENT: HIDEAWAY — Paced by the top three medalists — Annaka Watts, Sydney McConnell and Charlotte Hackney — the Tyler Lee Lady Raiders captured first place on Monday in the Lindale Girls Golf Tournament at Hide-A-Way Lake Club.
Lee won with a score of 347, followed by Spring Hill (408) and Lindale (416).
Watts won first place in the individual competition with a 76 with McConnell taking the silver at 81. Hackney claimed the bronze with an 87.
Other members of the Lady Raiders squad are Taylor Norris (103) and Jordan Avery (111). Norris tied for 10th individually.
J’Dee Stovall (95) and Grace Iltis (98) paced the Spring Hill team with Katherine Havens (99) and Kennedy Weesner (103) leading the Lindale Lady Eagles. Stovall and Iltis, were fifth and sixth, respectively, in the medalist standings.
Sabine’s Macy Rutland carded a 93 to place fourth in the medalist race. Mineola’s Sunni Ruffin tied for seventh with a 99 with Whitehouse’s Meghan Adams finishing ninth at 101.
Individual Top 10
1, Annaka Watts, Tyler Lee, 76; 2, Sydney McConnell, Tyler Lee, 81; 3, Charlotte Hackney, Tyler Lee, 87; 4, Macy Rutland, Sabine, 93; 5, J’Dee Stovall, Spring Hill, 95; 6, Grace Iltis, Spring Hill, 98; 7, (tie) Katherine Havens, Lindale, 99; Sunni Ruffin, Mineola, 99; 9, Meghan Adams, Whitehouse, 101; 10, (tie) Taylor Norris, Tyler Lee, 103; Kennedy Weesner, Lindale, 103.
Team Standings
Tyler Lee (347) — Annaka Watts, 76; Sydney McConnell, 81; 3, Charlotte Hackney, 87; Taylor Norris, 103; Jordan Avery, 111.
Spring Hill (408) — J’Dee Stovall, 95; Grace Iltis, 98; Starlynn Crisler, 107; Ashley Wingo, 108; Alyssa Duchnowski, 114.
Lindale (416) — Katherine Havens, 99; Kennedy Weesner, 103; Preslee Pullin, 104; Julee King, 110; Lauren Van Andel, 119.
Mineola (420) — Sunni Ruffin, 99; Ava Johnson, 106; Mikayla Mahlstadt, 107; Allie Hooten, 108; Savannah Lopez, 117.
Longview (425) — Ashley McFarland, 107; Laney Gruppi, 108; Isabella Nolte, 109; Lainey McFarland, 111; Mae Ingram, WD.
Whitehouse (429) — Meghan Adams, 101; Aly Navarro, 108; Abbi Thomas, 110; Makenzie Alexander, 110; Addy Dotson, 115.
Lindale B (450) — Cally Browning, 111; Emily Guthrie, 111; Emily Havens, 113; Izzabelle Lewis, 115.
Alba-Golden -- Hope Wiley, 111; Carlee Dooley, 115; Kaya McAnich, 118; Ari Nivison, 119; Paislee Pendagrass, 123.
Medalist
Canton — Allie Campbell, 101; Kylee Bateman, 105; Katie Wilderson, 105.
DeKalb — Kate Adkins, 122.
Mineola — Zoe Goodson, 125.
Sabine — Macy Rutland, 93; Reese Rutland, 117; Trinity Brooks, 119.
Whitehouse — Lily Ann Weissmann, 109; Audrey Johnson, 117.
FROM STAFF REPORTS