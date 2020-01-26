Two-time defending champion Carthage is back, joining an inexperienced host team in Spring Hill and 14 other teams to kick off the spring season at the annual Panther Invitational today at Wood Hollow Golf Club in Longview.
Teams will tee it up at 8:30 a.m.
"We're just hoping to get some tournament experience under our belt," veteran Spring Hill golf coach Angus Pool said. "We're pretty young. We just need some good weather and to have a good tournament so we can get some experience."
Pool welcomes back a couple of players from last year's squad, and is excited about incoming freshman Jax Stovall. He'll be joined on the Panther squad by veterans Marshall Bodenheimer and Corbin Novak along with Carson Kraus and Alex Carroll.
Bodenheimer and Novak played as medalists at last year's Panther Invitational, with Bodenheimer firing a 104 and Novak a 111.
Joining the Panthers and defending champion Carthage today will be Hallsville, Eustace, Lindale, Pine Tree, Bullard, Canton, Redwater, Nacogdoches, Henderson, Mount Pleasant, Whitehouse, Hughes Springs, Chapel Hill and Gilmer.
Carthage, Gilmer, Hallsville A, Whitehouse and Bullard made up the top five at last season's tournament.
NOTE: The annual Spring Hill Lady Panther Invitational is set for Feb. 3 at Wood Hollow Golf Club.