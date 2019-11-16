From Staff Reports
Led by overall medalist J’Dee Stovall with a round of 74, the Spring Hill Lady Panthers took team honors on Thursday at the Hallsville Ladycat Invitational held at Longview’s Wood Hollow Golf Course.
Spring Hill won the team title with a 366 total. Longview was second at 381, and Hughes Springs placed third with a 408.
Stovall was five shots ahead of Hallsville’s Kinley Pessell (79). Hughes Springs’ Hannah McKinney placed third individually with an 82.
■ Spring Hill (366): J’Dee Stovall 74; Starlynn Crisler 94; Grace Iltis 96; Alyssa Duchnowski 102; Ashley Wingo 106
■ Longview 1 (381): Kiara Coates 92; Laney Gruppi 95; Naha Nirmal 95; Mae Ingram 99; Ashley McFarland 102
■ Hughes Springs (408): Hannah McKinney 82; Jessica Chapman 103; Haley Smith 105; Casey Lambert 118
■ Bullard (419): Katie Capps 97; Natasha Johnson 100; Kaycee Griffith 111; Emma Nunn 111; Amaya Johnson 113
■ Hallsville (428): Kinley Pessell 79; Maelee Player 115; Blanche Anderson 116; Journey Keener 118
■ Longview 2 (430): Isabelle Nolte 102; Lindsey Cannon 104; Laney McFarland 107; Dani Pedrosso 117; Lexie Cannon 122
■ Hudson 1 (420): Kendall Howatt 95; Marley Lawrence 110; Madie mae Hix 112; Lauren Bowers 113; Jaiden Jenkins 118
■ Hudson 2 (477): Rameen Maliek 115; Ala Duran 118; Sydney Lunsford 122; Alex Noe 123
■ Medalists: Kaitlyn Cabaniss, Grace 91; Meredith Fisher,Pine Tree 100; Josie McClure, Bullard 105; Makenzie Montgomery, Longview 115; Katie Holbrook, Grace 116; Chloe Chandler, Pine Tree 118; Mikeia Robertson, Longview 124