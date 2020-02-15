LINDALE - J'Dee Stovall's round of 89 led all individuals and paced the Spring Hill Lady Panthers to a 14-shot win over crosstown rival Longview on Thursday at the Lindale Invitational held at Garden Valley Golf Resort.
Spring Hill finished wit ha 402 as a team. Longview had a 416. Pine Tree finished fourth as a team with a 453
SPRING HILL (402): J'Dee Stovall 89, Grace Iltis 97, Starlynn Crisler 108, Alyssa Duchowski 119, Ashley Wingo 108
LONGVIEW (416): Mae Ingram 99, Laney Gruppi 107, Ashley McFarland 111, Kialva Coates 103, Neha Nirmal 107
PINE TREE (453): Emily Smith 95, Chloe Chandler 114, Vanessa Gonzalez 124, Taylor Wharton 123, Josie Hodgin 121