TATUM SWEEPS: The Tatum High School boys and girls won team titles on Monday at Alpine Golf Course in Longview in an event sponsored by East Texas Charter High School.
The Tatum boy's team of Jackson Richardson, Caleb Crawford, Frank Robles, Caden Calhoun and Ethan Womack finished with a 375 total, three shots better than the runner-up Kilgore team of Bobby King, Canon Gorman, Logan Deeks, Cooper Harrison and Jayden Pyle.
Kilgore's King won individual medalist honors with a 75. Nick Anderson of Gary was one shot back at 76, and Lawton Emmons of Arp placed third with an 83.
For the girls, Tatum's team of Abby Sorenson, Hannah Marcott, Kaylei Stroud, Brynlee Mims and Ava Quick finished first with a 414 total. White Oak's Emma Hill, Emma Nix, Carlee Smale and Kallie Carmack placed second with a 451.
Tatum's Marcott led the individual scoring with a 98, one shot ahead of White Oak's Nix at 99 and two shots better than teammate Sorenson at 100.
SENIOR SCRAMBLE: The team of Roy Peck, Sid Clinnard, Benny Lancaster, David Morgan and Joe Dan Taylor finished at 12-under to earn a one-shot victory on Tuesday at the Wood Hollow Senior Scramble.
Tom Gibson, David Neihauus, Frank Richards and Johnny Miller were one back at 11-under, with the team of David Brinkley, John Brinkley, Steve Watson and Bob Gilley turning in a round of 9-under.
Steve Sides earned closest to the hole honors (9-4) on No. 9, and David Brinkley won the money hole at No. 13 (4-3).