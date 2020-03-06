From Staff Reports
GLADEWATER — Texas high, led by Graci Henard’s round of 76, took team honors on Thursday at the Hallsville Ladycat Spring Classic held at The Tempest Golf Club.
Henard won medalist honors, finishing one shot ahead of Sulphur Springs’ Mariam Tran (77) and five shots in from of Hallsville’s Kinley Pessel.
Texas High finished with a team total of 351. Spring Hill was the team runner-up at 382, and Longview 1 finished third at 391.
■ Texas High (351): Graci Henard 76, Kenzie Parker 85, Autumn Parrott 89, Angie Parrott 101, katie Starr 106
■ Spring Hill (382): J’Dee Stovall 84, Grace Iltis 89, Starlyn Crisler 104, Ashley Wingo 105, Alyssa Duchnowski 111
■ Longview 1 (391): Laney Gruppi 93, Ashley McFarland 94, Mae Ingram 95, Kori Hunter 109, Lindsey Cannon 122
■ Whitehouse (393): Meghan Adams 87, Aly Navarro 100, Abbi Thomas 103, Makenzie Alexander 103, Abby Dotson 108
■ Lindale (401): Katherine Havens 89, Julee King 102, Kennedy Weesner 105, Emily Havens 105, Cally Browning 121
■ Sulphur Springs (414): Marian Tran 77, Addison White 101, Mykylie Meador 117, Charleigh Potts 119, Mattye Schmidt 124
■ Hughes Springs (416): Hannah McKinney 92, Jessica Chapman 102, Haley Smith 104, Casey Lambert 118, Dana Holden 124
■ Longview 2 (417): Isabella Nolte 99, Neha Nirmal 101, Daniela Pedroso 108, Makenzie Montgomery 109
■ Pine Tree (454): Emily Smith 93, Chloe Chandler 117, Josie Hodgin 121, Vanessa Gonzales 123
■ Medalists: Kinley Pessel,Hallsville 81; Macy Rutland, Sabine 83; Grelyn Goolsby, Mount Pleasant 88; Catherine Pritchett, Union Grove 102; Courtlyn Brown, Kilgore 103; Bella Chong, Lufkin 106; Layla Spalding, Kilgore 107; Alex Haney, Lufkin 111; Isabella Greco, Mount Pleasant 112; Reese Ball,Mount Pleasant 112; Maylee Player, Hallsville 114; Layla Stapleton, New Diana 115; Carleigh Judd, Union Grove 115; Halyn McKenzie, Sabine 115; Reese Rutland, Sabine 116; Makena Littlejohn, Union Grove 119; Blanche Anderson, Hallsville 121; Katheryn Teague, Lufkin 123; C.J. Dean, Beckville 126; Mandie Seewald, Beckville 126; Jamie Green, Beckville 126