Trinity School of Texas senior Rhett Sellers set an individual tournament record, and Texas High set a team record en route to the team championship over the weekend at Pine Tree's Twisted 54 Golf Tournament.
Sellers, a Rutgers signee, had rounds of 66, 67 and 68 for a 201 total - one shot better than the previous three-day total of 202 set by Pine Tree's Bryce Alley.
Teams played 36 holes on Friday at Wood Hollow Golf Club in Longview, and finished with 18 holes on Saturday at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview.
Coaches were allowed to bring six players to the event, with all six players competing on day one - but coaches had to decide on the first day which player they want in the medalist spot and that player’s score did not count toward the team score.
After 18 holes, coaches took a player out and subbed in the medalist, and the player taken out went to the medalist spot.
Texas High had a team total of 854, followed by Edmond (Oklahoma) North (869), Norman (Oklahoma) North (870), Stillwater (Oklahoma) (875), Owasso (Oklahom) (878(, Riclwall (884), Norman (Oklahoma) 899, Hallsville (927), Liberty Christian (937), New Diana (954), Rockwall-Heath (955), Mount Pleasant (975), Longview (979), Lake Highlands (1,021), Pine Tree (1,029), Lindale (1,043) and Pleasant Grove (1,064)
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
Top 10: Rhett Sellers, Trinity School of Texas 201; Charlie Jackson, Norman North 204; Matthew Watkins, Rockwall 206; Thomas Curry, Texas High 206; Jordan Wilson, Edmond North 208; Jake Hopper, Norman North 208; Eric Schuessler, Stillwater 211; Cade Bruce, Longview 212; Tyler Rhodes, Owasso 312; Ben Stoller, Owasso 212
EAST TEXAS RESULTS
11. Carter Maneth, Texas High 212; 12. Reed Foster, Pleasant Grove 213; 19. Will Leslie, New Diana 217; 20. Jack Wilson, Texas High 218; 21. Logan Moore, New Diana 219; 22. Camden Robertson, Texas High 219; 30. Sam Benson, New Diana 226; 32. Kris Pechacek, Longview 227; 36. John Patterson, Texas High 228; 37. Caden Reed, Hallsville 229; 38. Paxton McGarvey, Hallsville 229; 41. Matthew Peterson, Mount Pleasant 231; 43. Luke Emerson, Lindale 232; 44. Corbin McGarvey, Hallsville 233; 47. Jake Fischer, Lindale 234; 51. Will Patterson, Texas High 234; 52. Nick Smith, Hallsville 235; 55. Colby Chambers, Marshall 238; 58. Cameron Reed, Hallsville 240; 64. Brady Sisk, Mount Pleasant 247; 66. Connor Mayeux, Pine Tree 250; 56. Chase Pondant, Hallsville 251; 68. Holden Hester, Mount Pleasant 251; 69. Kylan Liedtke, Pine Tree 251; 70. J.D. Chitsey, Mount Pleasant 252; 71. George Burrows, Mount Pleasant 253; 77. Westin Williams, Hallsville 265; 78. Marshall Daugbjerg, Pine Tree 265; 79. Cade Gilliland, Pine Tree 266; 81. Wythe Roberts, Longview 268; 85. Anthony Holyfield, Longview 271; 86. Noah Neal, Pleasant Grove 274; 89. Charlie Ward, Longview 277; 90. Hudson Finley, Pine Tree 277; 94. Carson Cox, Lindale 286; 95. Landyn Smith, Pleasant Grove 289; 96. Collin McGee, Lindale 291; 97. Dawson Windschitl, New Diana 292; 98. Whit Addington, Pleasant Grove 293; 99. Mac Capps, Pleasant Grove 294; 102. Colby Stokes, Longview 326; 103. Carson Kraus, Spring Hill 379