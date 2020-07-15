Golfers will vie for six berths to the 111th Texas State Amateur during an 18-hole East-2 qualifying round on Thursday at Tyler's Willow Brook Country Club.
There will also be three alternate spots for the Texas Am, which is scheduled for Aug. 6-9 at Boot Ranch in Fredericksburg.
Some 77 golfers are competing for the spots. The Texas Golf Association said the qualifying yardage will be approximately 6,819 yards (Blue Tees). The TGA added, best efforts will be made at the qualifying site to replicate a course set-up appropriate to the 111th Texas Amateur.
Tee times are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.
Golfers from all over Texas are competing, including a number of East Texans.
Area golfers and their tee times include: Jeremy Bates of Quitman (11:36 a.m.), Brody Blackmon of Sulphur Springs (noon), Mark Echols of Diana (12:24 p.m.), Ryan Esparza of Hideaway (11 a.m.), Reed Gesse of Tyler (11:24 a.m.), Rustyn Goolsby of Mount Pleasant (noon), Will Harrison of Tyler (12:24 p.m.), Andrew Lewis of Hallsville (10:48 a.m.), Carter Lewis of Sulphur Springs (12:36 p.m.), Brady McCoy of Tyler (11:36 a.m.), Matthew Peterson of Mount Pleasant (12:12 p.m.) and Jonathan Shelton of Brownsboro (11:48 a.m.).
Masks are required when entering and remaining inside clubhouse facilities. Masks are also required when riding in a golf cart with another player.