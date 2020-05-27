Mike Williams, by his own admission, knew nothing of the social media craze that’s TikTok. His only familiarity was the tick-tock of his living room clock.
When his stepson, Reed, approached him with the idea of putting his 40-plus years of golf instructions on video in 60-second snippets, Williams was game.
“Reed kind of introduced me to it, if you will. We put out a video and now I’ve got five more on there. These are quick little inside the house, around the back yard quarantine-stuff you can do to improve you golf game,” Williams explained.
Williams really didn’t know what to expect in the way of social interaction with his one-minute vignettes. The subsequent response left even the loquacious Williams speechless.
In a very short time from Williams launching his TikTok site, the reaction from the public has been nothing short of incredible.
“They went nuts,” was how Williams framed it with a chuckle. “That ought to be a good indicator that people hadn’t got nothing to do.”
Shortly after posting his initial video titled the ‘Wall Drill,’ designed to help golfers with their back swing, Williams picked up over 10 thousand followers and received nearly 63,000 likes.
The ‘Wall Drill’ video alone has had over 1.3 million views to date. His other five videos, which include seeing your swing in the dark, making proper impact on your swing, maintaining the ability to make your ball come back to you on a swing and the turnaround drill.
“I haven’t seen anything like it. This may not be a lot of followers on TikTok, but it’s a lot of followers to me, I can tell you that. We have fun with it. Some of them make fun of the way I talk, but that’s okay,” Williams said. “I’ve got about 41 lessons scripted out from over the years and I’ve been saying for years I wanted to put it all on video. That’s what we’ve done.”
His debut video, still the most popular by far in total number views, offers unique insight into loading up your back swing and keeping the objective of not hitting the wall.
“I’ve had a lot of baseball players tell me how they used the wall drill on their swings.The premise is to get into your back swing position up at the top and not hit the wall on your way down,” Williams explained. “The one I’ve got on impact uses masking on the mat. The objective there is to hit the tape before contacting the ball. It’s not that we swing too hard, we just swing too hard, too early.”
Showing creativity, Williams takes a couple flashlights and inserts them into each end of a PVC pipe. This is designed for the golfer to see their swing in the dark.
“I really love this one,” Williams said. “You can see the path of your swing on both ends all the way through. You can do this one on putting to chipping to full swing.”
His video titled ‘Turn Around Drill’ helps golfers with the rotation of their feet on a swing that, when done correctly, allows them to return the club back to the point where they started.
Maybe the most unusual drill of all involves the use of soccer balls, volleyballs and even soccer balls. These are props Williams uses to throw up against a wall in order to show the golfer how to improve their back swing and have the ball return to them.
“None of these ideas are necessarily mine. I’ve just kind of expanded on a few of them. It’s a lot stuff I’ve seen over the years, Williams said. “Everything, for the most part, has real been positive. There was one person, however, that asked me how I spelled the word when I said ‘swing.’ So I spelled it ‘s-w-a-a-e-i-n-g.’”
Williams’ East Texas drawl notwithstanding, the TikTok series provides golfers easy to understand lessons on improving their game. To find Williams on TikTok, go to @mikewilliamsgolf.