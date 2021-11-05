ethomevolleyball.jpeg

East Texas Homeschool Lady Chargers volleyball standouts Jenna Parker (left) and Jordan Parker (right) surpassed 1,000 digs (Jenna) and 1,000 kills (Jordan) in their high school careers. Jenna, a junior, had 476 digs this season to run her career total to 1,320. Jordan, a senior, had 427 kills this season to give her 1,254 for her career.

 Courtesy Photo

