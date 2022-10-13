East Texas dominated voting for week seven of the high school football season, earning three of the six Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week honors.
Kilgore’s Isaiah Ross (4A), Daingerfield’s Chase Johnson (3A) and T.K. Gorman’s Andre Williams (Private schools) were joined on the list by Cinco Ranch’s Gavin Rutherford in 6A, Port Arthur Memorial’s Caleb Goodie in 5A and Cisco’s Hunter Long in 2A.
The award, now in its 17th season, honors the top high school student athletes in the state for their performances on the field, in the classroom and in the community.
Ross carried 23 times for 343 yards and scored three touchdowns and also added three tackles and a fumble recovery on the defensive side in Kilgore’s 49-35 win over Lindale.
“Isaiah is a selfless leader for our football team,” Kilgore head coach Clint Fuller said. “Not only is he a great player on the field, but he is a great student and person off the field. Isaiah has had a tremendous year at running back and linebacker when needed.”
Johnson completed 15 of 31 passes for 338 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 58 yards and two more scores in Daingerfield’s 73-6 win over New Diana.
“Chase has thrown for over 300 yards four times this year and has 22 passing touchdowns and only three interceptions as a sophomore,” Daingerfield head coach Davin Nelson said. “Going into the season a lot of people questioned my decision about him taking the helm, but in just his second game he went 14 for 26 with 403 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions so the doubts disappeared.”
Williams carried 27 times for 329 yards and five touchdowns in a 50-6 win over Mercy Prep.
“Andre is a great citizen,” T.K. Gorman head coach Daryl Hayes said. “He’s a hard worker in the classroom and he is an A and B student at Bishop Gorman, Tyler’s most academically rigorous school. He’s a tough runner with great vision.”
Rutherford completed 16 of 22 passes for 448 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 57 yards and a TD in a 53-41 win over Katy Jordan.
Goodie caught six passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns and returned kickoffs 95 and 80 yards for touchdowns in a 54-34 win over La Porte.
Long carried 20 times for 338 yards and five touchdowns in a win over Olney.