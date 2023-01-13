Led by first team selections Rendi Seahorn of Harmony and Emma Hill of White Oak in Class 3A and Sophie Elliot of Beckville in Class 2A, East Texas was well-represented on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Volleyball Team for the 2022 high school season.
The team was selected by TSWA members based on nominations from coaches and media members from around the state.
Seahorn was a first team middle blocker, while Hill and Elliott were first team setters on the elite team.
East Texas also had third team and honorable mention selections in Class 5A, second and third team and honorable mention picks in 4A and 3A and second team and honorable mention picks in Class 2A.
Seahorn finished the season with 527 kills, 124 blocks, 27 digs and 62 aces. Hill had 1,223 assists, 242 digs, 52 aces, 99 kills and 45 blocks, and Elliott finished with 1,279 assists, 45 aces, 73 kills and 368 digs.
Second team selections included Spring Hill middle blocker Abby Caron (285 kills, 115 blocks, 33 aces, 103 digs) and Carthage middle blocker JaKyra Roberts (435 kills, 154 blocks, 105 digs, 44 aces) in 4A, Waskom outside hitter Alaina Dyson (401 kills, 242 assists, 180 digs, 61 aces, 143 blocks) in 3A and Beckville outside hitter Avery Morris (493 kills, 39 aces, 19 blocks, 359 digs) in Class 2A.
Earning third team status were Longview middle blocker Jakayla Morrow (301 kills, 115 blocks) in 5A, Spring Hill outside hitter Carolann Bowles (353 kills, 31 blocks, 90 aces, 193 digs) in 4A and Sabine middle blocker Cale Brown (573 kills, 58 aces, 260 digs, 91 blocks) in Class 3A.