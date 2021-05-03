Longview’s deepest playoff run in school history earned the Lobos several spots on the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches (TASCO) All-State and All-Region teams for the 2021 season.
Lobo assistant coach Margaret Fenet Wright as the boys Class 5A Assistant Coach of the Year after helping lead her husband — James — to a 21-6-1 record and the program’s first trip to the regional finals.
Other Lobos honored by TASCO on the 5A Region II team were senior goalkeeper Alexis Olvera and junior defender Jose Luisa Aguilar (second team all-state), senior defender Johnathan Castanon (honorable mention all-state) and senior forward Alejandro Rojas Monsivais (first team all-region).
Pine Tree had four players honored on the 5A Region II squad, including sophomore defender Aaron Bocanegra (honorable mention all-state), junior goalkeeper Octavio Jacquez (first team all-region) and sophomore defender Edgar Bocanegra and senior forward Brandt Herber (honorable mention all-region).
Players honored in Class 4A Region Ii were Kilgore defender Richie Avalos (second team all-state), Kilgore midfielder Izaiah Ramirez (honorable mention all-state), Pittsburg senior forward Giovanny Rojas (honorable mention all-state), Pittsburg senior defenders Daniel Guerrero and Victor Benites and midfielder Yedhiael Ramirez (first team all-region), Sabine senior forward Eduardo Jaimes (first team all-region), Carthage sophomore goalkeeper Jacob Whatley and senior defender Jonathan Medrano (second team all-region) and Kilgore freshman defender Leo Yzaguirre and sophomore midfielder Max Torres (second team all-region) and Carthage senior forward Pedro Garcia (honorable mention all-region).
Girls
Longview, Kilgore and Sabine had players honored on the TASCO All-Region squads.
Longview players earning accolades were senior forward Camryn Jacobs (first team all-region), senior defender Alexa Polanco and senior forward Alexandra Sanchez (second team all-region).
From Kilgore, senior defender Maria Whitaker and senior forward Emma Taylor were first team all-region picks, while Sabine had second team all-region picks Rosa Gaona (junior defender), Sierrah Richter (senior midfielder) and Dahjah Lewis (junior forward) and honorable mention all-region selection hadlee Waggoner, a junior midfielder.