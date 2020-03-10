Pine Tree's Lady Pirates and Tatum's Lady Eagles captured regional team titles, and East Texas will send a large contingent of female and male lifters to upcoming state powerlifting meets in the coming weeks.
The Texas High School Women's Powerlifting Association 2020 State Championships are set for March 19-21 at the Extraco Events Center in Waco. The boys will compete at the Texas High School Powerlifting Association State Meet on March 28 at the Taylor County Expo Center in Abilene.
GIRLS
Pine Tree won the Region III Division I title at the Pirate Center with 40 points. Lindale was second with 24.
State qualifiers included:
(Weight class, squat, bench, deadlift, total)
105 pounds: Niya Williams, Pine Tree (second - 245, 135, 220, 600)
114 pounds: Tionna Lewis, Pine Tree (first - 260, 135, 295, 690)
132 pounds: Hannah Barry, Pine Tree (second - 255, 145, 250, 650)
148 pounds: Taitum Barry, Pine Tree (first - 315, 130, 325, 770), Ashlyn Brooks, Mount Pleasant (second - 285, 115, 310, 710)
165 pounds: Nayeli Jaimes, Mount Pleasant (365, 155, 305, 825 - QT)
198 pounds: Jia Lewis, Pine Tree (first - 420, 215, 330, 965)
259 plus: Makayla Allison, Pine Tree (385, 230, 335, 950 - QT)
Fairfield earned the Division II title with 33 points. Gilmer was third with 28.
State qualifers from the area included:
105 pounds: Krista Rash, Gilmer (first - 210, 105, 235, 550)
114 pounds: Sydney Parker, Gilmer (second - 250, 135, 295, 680)
148 pounds: Aariyana Webb, Gilmer (second - 340, 185, 305, 830)
259 pounds: Rachel Petree, Spring Hill (first - 415, 200, 385, 1,000)
259 plus: Bonnie Clifton, Gilmer (second - 450, 245, 365, 1,060), Grace Moses, Gilmer (QT - 410, 190, 350, 950)
Tatum won the Division III title with 16 points. Union Grove finished second, also gathering 16 total points.
State qualifers from the are included:
114 pounds: Mireya Evans, Union grove (300,150, 250, 700 - QT)
123 pounds: Sela Aguilar, Union Grove (first - 290, 170, 280, 740)
148 pounds: Macie Goode, Harleton (280, 150, 275, 705 - 2A)
165 pounds: Makayla Martin, tatum (first - 350, 195, 340, 885), Carlie Rogers, New Diana (second - 320, 155, 360, 835), Eva Scott, Harleton (315, 165, 275, 755 - 2A)
198 pounds: Erika Lowry, Sabine (first - 405, 230, 340, 975), Jessica Hobbs, Union Grove (320, 165, 300, 785 - 3A)
220 pounds: Amaiyah Colclough, Tatum (first - 385, 215, 415, 1,015), Maya Huffman, Union Grove (second - 360, 175, 405, 940)
259 plus: Alondra Salinas, Troup (560, 210, 400, 1,170), Janiea Rose, Hawkins (295,215, 3395, 905 - 2A), Balie Tingle, Harleton (410, 185, 305, 900 - 2A)
BOYS
Waxahachie won the Division I title with 30 points.
State qualfiers from the area included:
123 pounds: Kain Gala, Hallsville (first (500, 310, 430, 1,240)
181 pounds: Jayden Smith, Pine Tree (first - 630, 335, 540, 1,505)
198 pounds: Patrick Martinez, Pine Tree (second 0 680, 365, 590, 1,635)
Brownsboro captured the Division II title with 43 total points.
State qualifiers from the area included:
148 pounds: D'Cameron Walker, Henderson (first - 490, 305, 415, 1,210)
165 pounds: Yacorus Porter, Henderson (second - 475, 295, 530, 1,300)
Super heavyweight: Carson Manasse, Spring Hill (first - 680, 365, 525, 1,570)
Commerce won the Division III title with 17 total points.
State qualifers from the area included:
114 pounds: Jesse Ribble, Daingerfield (first - 310, 170, 310, 790)
123 pounds: B.J. Stidham, Sabine (first - 425, 260, 480, 1,165)
132 pounds: Kile Stripland, Sabine (second - 340, 255, 380, 975)
181 pounds: Dustin Newman, MP Chapel Hill (first - 635, 335, 550, 1,520), Cain Martinez, Big Sandy (second - 500, 365, 485, 1,350)