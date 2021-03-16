Rachel Petree wasn’t about to let the COVID-19 pandemic ruin two chances at competing for a state championship.
Petree, a senior at Spring Hill High School, will compete in the 259-plus weight division on Friday at the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association Championships being held at American Bank Center Arana in Corpus Christi.
A year ago, COVID-19 shut down the entire event. This time around, the virus went after Petree personally.
“I’ve been wanting to go to state in any sport since my freshman year,” said Petree, who participates in almost every sport and activity offered at Spring Hill. “I qualified last year and was looking forward to going, but it got shut down. I’m just glad COVID didn’t take it away a second time.”
Petree was diagnosed with COVID-19 and spent time in the hospital earlier this year. She was released the week before the regional meet held on March 5 in Mabank, and still managed to finish second to punch her ticket to the state championship meet.
“I got out of the hospital on Saturday and competed the next Friday,” she said. “I’ve been working to get my lung capacity back and try to be my best for state.”
Petree, who won the regional title last year with a total of 1,000 pounds (415 squat, 200 bench press, 385 deadlift), was the regional runner-up this year with an 885 total (350, 200, 335).
“When COVID hit last year, it was really disappointing,” Spring Hill powerlifting coach Brandon Joslin said. “I think she had a chance to go and complete for first in her division. This year we were worried she was even going to be able to compete at regionals, but she was determined to do it. We told her to just get the numbers she needs on her first lifts and not stretch it out too much. She’s very coachable. She wanted to set some regional records, but her body just wasn’t ready for that yet so she just did what she needed to do and now hopefully she’ll be at full strength at state.”
Petree has competed in soccer, track, volleyball, basketball and powerlifting as well as being in the flag line in the band all four years at Spring Hill. As a senior this year, she played basketball, completed in powerlifting and track and and was assistant drum major for the band that finished second in the 4A state contest.
“She’s just overall a top-notch kid,” Joslin said. “She’s an awesome young lady who is very determined in everything she does. She likes to compete and be part of everything, and she does everything well. As a lifter, she’s just gifted by God. She’s very strong and motivated.”
Class 1A/2A-3A lifters begin competition at 8 a.m. and 6A lifters begin at 3:30 p.m. today. Class 4A small school lifters begin at 8 a.m. on Friday, with 4A big school lifters starting at 3 p.m. Class 5A Small school lifters compete at 8 a.m. on Saturday, with 5A big school competition starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday.