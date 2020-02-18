PINE TREE INVITATIONAL: Pine Tree's girls and Lindale's boys earned the team titles over the weekend at the Pine Tree invitational held at Pine Tree's Pirate Center.
The PT girls finished with 52 points, followed by Lindale (24), Frankston (22), Center (17), Marshall (16), Central (15), John Tyler (140, Tatum (12), Sabine (11), Ore City (5), Trinidad (4) and Elysian Fields (2).
Lindales boys finished with 46 points, followed by host team Pine Tree (35), Sabine (25), Center (15), Frankston (11), Marshall (9), Ore City (8), Harleton (8), Tatum (8), John Tyler (8), Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (7), Big Sandy (5), Hallsville (5) and Central (1).
GIRLS
(Weight class, squat, bench, deadlift, total)
97 pounds: Marley Martin, Central (145, 75, 145, 365)
105 pounds: Kyia Williams, Pine Tree (235, 125, 210, 570); Ja'Miya Burton, Frankston (235, 105, 225, 565)
114 pounds: Tionna Lewis, Pine Tree (250, 135, 260, 645); Callie Selman, Frankston (225, 115, 215, 555)
123 pounds: Brittany Chavez, Lindale (280, 175, 300, 755); Kayla Vandenberg, Marshall (215, 105, 225, 545)
132 pounds: Pel Htto, Center (315, 175, 260, 750); Natalie Rodriguez, Pine Tree (290, 125, 255, 670)
148 pounds: Taitum Barry, Pine Tree (300, 130, 320, 750); AmyJeffries, Central (290, 140, 285, 715)
165 pounds: Savannah Petty, Lindale (360, 160, 330, 850); Kaela Davis, Frankston (315, 165, 340, 820)
181 pounds: Sailor Moon Nguyen, Frankston (265, 150, 265, 680); Amaris Johnson, John Tyler (280, 150, 250, 680)
198 pounds: Erika Lowry, Sabine (405, 225, 330, 960); Jia Lewis, Pine Tree (425, 210, 325, 960)
220 pounds: Amaiyah Colclough, Tatum (380, 215, 360, 955); Zaniya Mumphrey, Lindale (350, 145, 330, 825)
259 pounds: Tayia Davis, Center (320, 170, 310, 800); Mayra Maya, Pine Tree (315, 160, 270, 745)
259 plus: Makayla Allison, Pine Tree (385, 235, 315, 935); Derranigue Lewis, Marshall (325, 130, 300, 755)
BOYS
(Weight class, squat, bench, deadlift, total)
114 pounds: Colby Plasterer, Ore City (250, 150, 250, 650); Crew Goodson, Lindale (200, 95, 230, 525)
123 pounds: Jacob Gray, Pine Tree (335, 190, 340, 865); Henry Suggs, Frankston (280, 145, 300, 725)
132 pounds: Kile Stripland, Sabine (335, 240, 350, 925); Memphis Dorsey, Lindale (340, 190, 385, 915)
148 pounds: Greg Kalulu, Pine Tree (410, 240, 485, 1,135); Chanlder Jones, Center (365, 210, 400, 975)
165 pounds: Devin Walters, MPCH (450, 275, 450, 1,175); Henry Waggoner, Lindale (440, 230, 465, 1,135)
181 pounds: Jayden Smith, Pine Tree (630, 320, 540, 1,490); Cain Martinez, Big Sandy (455, 365, 515, 1,335)
198 pounds: Patrick Martinez, Pine Tree (605, 365, 630, 1,600); Micah Ward, Tatum (510, 225, 505, 1,240)
220 pounds: Ethan Thornton, Lindale (605, 325, 590, 1,520); Juan Perez, Frankston (515, 275, 550, 1,340)
242 pounds: Eric Lopez, Center (550, 350, 415, 1,315); James Nehk, Hallsville (460, 305, 535, 1,300)
275 pounds: Moses Medrano, Lindale (545, 290, 485, 1,320); Jayden Willie, Harleton (440, 240, 430, 1,110)
Super heavyweight: Matt Davis, Lindale (835, 395, 600, 1,830); Jessie Hamelinck, Lindale (705, 410, 560, 1,675)