Eryka Furlong earned Best Lifter honors on the light platform with a total of 805 pounds, and the Pine Tree Lady Pirates won the Longview Quad Meet over the weekend.
Earning first-place finishes for Pine Tree were Mackenzie Robinson (105 pounds), Rachel Malloy (114 pounds) and Furlong (148 pounds.
Yamille Castillo (105 pounds), Makenzie Kelm (114 pounds), Jocelyn Cordova (165 pounds) and Vannalyn Aguerro (181 pounds) earned second-place finishes, and Devyn Gray was third in the 165-pound division.
WHITE OAK
White Oak competed in Sabine's Bo Bates Powerlifting Meet over the weekend.
Kyndal Langley finished fourth in her weight class with a total of 590 pounds. Lizzy Still was fifth in her weight class with 485 pounds.
Aubrey Still, Gracye Horn, Alyssa Spurger, Alex Roach, Preslee Twomey, Erin Lawson, Bree Gonzalez and Danica Vaughn also competed for the Ladynecks.
Holden Hodes had a total lift of 1,305 pounds to place second in the 181-pound division.
Jacye Parker, Kaleb Morales, Gunner Daniels, Nick Johnson, Adam Caldwell, Jose Garcia, Dakota Greene, Collin Wheat and Jackson Thorp also lifted for the Roughnecks.