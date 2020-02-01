■ QUITMAN, HARLETON TAKE TEAM TITLES: Quitman and Harleton won team titles on Thursday at the Hawkins Invitational Powerlifting Meet.
The Quitman girls compiled 51 points, followed by Harleton (50) and Hawkins (25). Harleton’s boys finished with 55 points. Quitman had 52 and Hawkins 32.
HAWKINS INVITATIONAL
GIRLS
(Weight class, Squat, bench press, deadlift, total)
97 pounds: Damara Williams, Harleton (200, 125, 200, 525); Kaitlyn Barnett, Quitman (175, 90, 200, 465)
105 pounds: Makayla Troutt, Harleton (220, 80, 200, 500); Cristina Ramirez, Quitman (185, 90, 205, 480)
114 pounds: Skylar Flores, Quitman (165, 80, 180, 425)
123 pounds: Karlee Cochran, Harleton (230, 110, 250, 590); Graedyn McCrummen, Hawkins (50, 65, 110, 225)
132 pounds: Kaitlynn Trejo, Harleton (225, 140, 200, 565); Caitlyn Elliott, Quitman (170, 80, 195, 445)
148 pounds: Macie Goode, Harleton (275, 115, 250, 640); Nevaeh Dent, Harleton (200, 80, 205, 485)
165 pounds: Bailey Hughes, Quitman (330, 145, 305, 780); Gatha Davis, Quitman (295, 130, 320, 745)
181 pounds: Sydney Reid, Quitman (30, 85, 215, 530)
198 pounds: Aaliyah Davis, Hawins (170, 130, 85, 485); Ramey Stevens, Hawkins (140, 85, 155, 380)
259 plus: Balie Tingle, Harleton (360, 135, 300, 795); Janiea Rose, Hawkins (225, 185, 340, 750)
BOYS
114 pounds: Mariano Lara-Manriquez, Quitman (290, 165, 335, 790); Ethan Reynolds, Quitman (270, 170, 315, 755)
132 pounds: Samuel Lewis, Hawkins (225, 145, 285, 655); Tayton Benfet, Harleton (245, 125, 235, 605)
148 pounds: Bryan Morris, Quitman (390, 205, 365, 960); Luis Williams, Harleton (360, 225, 305, 890)
165 pounds: Wyatt Hightower, Quitman (405, 225, 370, 1,030); Silvano Castillo, Quitman (365, 225, 405, 995)
181 pounds: Carson Evans, Harleton (405, 280, 385, 1,070); Sebastian Lewis, Hawkins (315, 250, 315, 880)
198 pounds: Jayden Salazar, Harleton (410, 250, 425, 1,085); David Gibson, Harleton (455, 250, 360, 1,065)
220 pounds: Johnata Jones, Quitman (410, 250, 465, 1,125); Brody Kriegel, Harleton (360, 195, 380, 935)
242 pounds: Hayden Batchelder, Quitman (435, 225, 410, 1,070); Nolan Wisdom, Harleton (405, 215, 380, 1,000)
275 pounds: Jayden Willie, Harleton (460, 225, 420, 1,105); John Hester, Hawkins (375, 250, 405, 1,030)
Super heavyweight: Chris Horn, Hawkins (350, 240, 315, 905)
DAINGERFIELD INVITATIONAL
■ GILMER TAKES TITLE: Gilmer won the team title with 41 points. DeKalb was second with 38 points, followed by Hughes Springs (32), Pittsburg (21), New Boston (16) and Daingerfield (9).
BOYS
(Weight class, squat, bench press, deadlift, total)
114 pounds: Jessie Ribble, Daingerfield (300 175, 300, 775)
123 pounds: Freddy Ponce, Gilmer (330, 205, 335, 870)
132 pounds: Jabier Bocanerga, Gilmer (375, 230, 395, 1,000); Christian Wilson, Hughes Springs (250, 205, 255, 710)
148 pounds: Austin Pilgrim, Hughes Springs (290, 185, 310, 785)
165 pounds: Paul Leal, DeKalb (415, 250, 395, 1,060); Cameron Cox, Gilmer (400, 255, 385, 1,040)
181 pounds: Dillon Kizer, DeKalb (460, 285, 480, 1,225); Amar Love, DeKalb (475, 245, 475, 1,195)
198 pounds: Arie Love, DeKalb (525, 280, 515, 1,320); Londell Howard, DeKalb (460, 275, 500, 1,235)
220 pounds: Ty Price, Pittsburg (375, 275, 405, 1,055); Patrick Boyd, Hughes Springs (350, 270, 420, 1,040)
242 pounds: Jarot Ritter, Gilmer (420, 260, 410, 1,090); Undra Bates, Pittsburg (325, 250, 480, 1,055)
275 pounds: Bladen Collom, Gilmer (560, 300, 480, 1,340); Trace Reynolds, Pittsburg (475, 250, 450, 1,175)
Super heavyweight: Cody Rutherford, New Boston (550, 275, 480, 1,305); Wyatt Brandon, Hughes Springs (375, 315, 355, 1,045)
