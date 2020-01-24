HENDERSON MEET
■ PINE TREE SWEEPS TEAM TITLES: HENDERSON — Pine Tree’s boys and girls swept to team titles recently at the Henderson Powerlifting Meet.
The Pine Tree girls finished with 43 points, followed by Lindale (41), Jacksonville (40), Whitehouse (29), Harmony (11), Chapel Hill (8) and Henderson (7).
The Pirate boys compiled 54 points for the win, followed by Chapel Hill (34), Lindale (33), Jacksonville (24), Henderson (21), Whitehouse (12) and Harmony (8).
GIRLS(Weight class, total weight, squat, bench press, deadlift)
97 pounds: Madison Bradshaw, Chapel Hill, first (555, 225, 120, 210)
105 pounds: Niva Williams, Pine Tree, first (555, 225, 120, 210); Nathaly Martinez, Jacksonville, second (525, 215, 80, 230)
114 pounds: Tionna Lewis, Pine Tree, first (675, 265, 130, 280); Hali Reyes, Henderson, second (585, 250, 110, 225)
123 pounds: Brittany Chavez, Lindale, first (660, 265, 105, 290); Brittany Westbrook, Jacksonville, second (655, 235, 155, 265)
132 pounds: Chelynn Palmer, Lindale, first (605, 250, 110, 245); Dakota Cowan, Harmony, second (590, 250, 110, 230)
148 pounds: Taitum Barry, Pine Tree, first (735, 290, 130, 315); Kristan Gonzalez, Jacksonville, second (660, 275, 120, 2650
165 pounds: Savannah Petty, Lindale, first (810, 320, 160, 330); Melissa Galindo, Pine Tree, second (555 (225, 115, 215)
181 pounds: Danielle Searcy, Jacksonville, first (720, 310, 120, 290); Meredith Fisher, Pine Tree, second (660, 280, 135, 245)
198 pounds: LaLauna Moffit, Lindale, first (695, 260, 140, 295); Daphne davis, Lindale, second (660, 275, 120, 2650
220 pounds: Zaniya Mumphrey, Lindale, first (790, 345, 135, 310); Amarelis Gonzalez, Jacksonville, second (785, 360, 125, 300)
259 pounds: Alyssa Justice, Jacksonville, first (550, 230, 100, 220)
259 plus: Jalyce Dennis, Whitehouse, first (1,005, 405, 260, 340); Praise Thomas, Whitehouse, second (815, 325, 175, 315)
BOYS
114 pounds: Rhett Hutchins, Whitehouse, first (595, 230, 130, 235); Crew Goodson, Lindale, second (460, 175, 85, 200)
123 pounds: Jacob Gray, Pine Tree, first (815, 320, 185, 310); Joseph Cordova, Pine Tree, second (630, 250, 130, 260)
132 pounds: Tristan Larsen, Chapel Hill, first (1,000, 405, 190, 405); Memphis Dorsey, Lindale, second (890, 330, 180, 380)
148 pounds: D’Cameron Walker, Henderson, first (1,135, 435, 275, 425); Greg Kalulu, Pine Tree, second (1,025, 370, 220, 435)
165 pounds: Keandra Nesbitt, Pine Tree, first (1,150, 440, 230, 480); Henry Waggoner, Lindale, second (1,135, 430, 240, 4650
181 pounds: Jaret Allen, Lindale, first (1,080, 350, 245, 485); Jacob Huddleston, Jacksonville, second (1,050, 405, 225, 420)
198 pounds: Patrick Martinez, Pine Tree, first (1,640, 655, 370, 615); Jayden Smith, Pine Tree, second (1,495, 615, 360, 520)
220 pounds: Max Richardson, Chapel Hill, first (1,375, 515, 305, 5550; Colton Munoz, Pine Tree, second (1,280, 485, 310, 485)
242 pounds: Zala Antonio, Jacksonville, first (1,090, 430, 225, 435); Gage Hart, Lindale, secon (1,020, 385, 210, 4250
275 pounds: Brayden Price, Chapel Hill, first (1,520, 640, 380, 500); Michael Sutton, Chapel Hill, second(1,475, 590, 335, 550)
Super heavyweight: Brycelen Phillips, Pine Tree, first (1,125, 400, 285, 440); Mason Adams, Henderson, second (1,080, 435, 255, 390)
LONGVIEW MEET
■ HOSTS TAKE TEAM TITLE: Longview took the team title in its own meet with 48 points, White Oak placed second with 36 points, followed by Gladewater (29) and Hallsville (5)
(Weight class, total weight, squad, bench press, deadlift)
114 pounds: Deja Martin, Gladewater, first (430, 155, 100, 175); Ava Walker, Longview, second (360, 135, 65, 160)
123 pounds: Nora Riojas, Longview, first (540, 200, 95, 245); Chloe Chaldmire, Gladewater, second (505, 185, 95, 225)
132 pounds: Reagan Reeves, White Oak, first (530, 225, 90, 215); Jailyn Rusk, Longview, second (515, 185, 85, 245)
148 pounds: Aaliea Johnson, Gladewater, first (575, 205, 120, 250); Naikiaya Lewis, Longview, second (550, 225, 100, 225)
165 pounds: Ashlyn Eynon, White Oak, first (545, 200, 110, 235); Victoria Perry, Gladewater, second (485, 185, 95, 205)
181 pounds: Kayla Smith, Longview, first (635, 260, 105, 270); Taylor Pannell, Hallsville, second (625, 255, 120, 250)
198 pounds: Madison Hamilton, White Oak, first (445, 140, 85, 220)
220 pounds: Justice Harris, Longview, first (805, 315, 160, 330); Makayla Washington, Longview, second (675, 260, 115, 300
Sidney Anderson, White Oak, first (590, 240, 100, 250)