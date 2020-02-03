Longview finished with a total of 59 points to win its own meet over the weekend.
White Oak finished second at the Longview Invitational, followed by Gladewater (34) and Hallsville (23).
(Weight class, squat, bench press, deadlift, total)
114 pounds: Jonkavien Bates, Longview (265, 180, 320, 765); Kirkland Cobb, White Oak (185, 100, 250, 535
123 pounds: Kain Gala, Hallsville (500, 300, 365, 1,165); Ryan Martin, Gladewater (185, 135, 235, 555)
132 pounds: Tyree Hale, Longview (350, 175, 385, 910); Jesse Pratt, White Oak (275, 160, 300, 735
148 pounds: Dalton Serrato, Longview (345, 185, 365, 895); Zack Polanco, Gladewater (315, 185, 350, 850)
165 pounds: Tim Publiese, Gladewater (375, 290, 450, 1,115); Quavion Sheffield, Gladewater (405, 225, 460, 1,090)
181 pounds: Daniel Williamson, White Oak (430, 255, 465, 1,150); Brenner Ratzlaff, White Oak (450, 255, 405, 1,110)
198 pounds: Jordan Steele, White Oak (470, 275, 455, 1,200); Laqualon Hale, Longview (455, 250, 465, 1,170)
220 pounds: Rylie Redden, White Oak (440, 280, 440, 1,160); Davian Reese, Longview (450, 220, 460, 1,130)
242 pounds: James Nehk, Hallsville (460, 305, 535, 1,300); Jessie Fairchild, Longview (380, 220, 385, 985)
275 pounds: Joe Jones, Longview (450, 245, 455, 1,150); Alex Pagralta, Hallsville (420, 245, 450, 1,115)
Super heavyweight: Tavion Sterling, Longview(405, 285, 405, 1,095)