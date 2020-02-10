LIBERTY CITY -- Sabine’s boys and Union Grove’s girls took home the team titles on Saturday at the annual Bo Bates Invitational, hosted by Sabine High School.
Sabine’s boys finished with 51 points, followed by Spring Hill (27), James Bowie (19), Tatum (14), Harleton (12), Winnsboro (10), Hawkins (7), Linden-Kildare (7), Overton (6), Shelbyville (6), Cross Roads(5), Union Hill (5) and Leverett’s Chapel (4)
For the girls, Union Grove edged Harleton by three points. The Lady Lions finished with 27 points, followed by Harleton (24), Tatum (23), Sabine (20), James Bowie (14), Shelbyville (12), Union Hill (10), Spring Hill (9), Hawkins (7), Overton (6), Elysian Fields (5) and Linden-Kildare (1).
BOYS
(Class, squat, bench press, dead lift, total)
114 pounds: Dayce Dennan, Winnsboro (355, 185, 350, 890); Gavin Bailey, James Bowie (200, 100, 220, 520)
123 pounds: B.J. Stidham, Sabine (465, 250, 475, 1,190)
132 pounds: Kile Stripland, Sabine (345, 230, 350, 925); Zane Smith, Sabine (300,225, 305, 830)
148 pounds: Camden Ward, Sabine (340, 185, 350, 875); Jayke Bass, Union Hill (300, 190, 315, 805)
165 pounds: Alec Morris, Sabine (450, 260, 385, 1,095); Trayson Wright, Overton (415, 185, 380, 980)
181 pounds: Kole Stripland, Sabine (420, 265, 370, 1,055); Sebastian Lewis, Hawkins (325, 275, 350, 950)
198 pounds: Michael Marrs, Spring Hill (450, 280, 550, 1,280); Alex Marston, Cross Roads (540, 255, 475, 1,270)
220 pounds: Jeremiah Lawson, Tatum (500, 250, 420, 1,170); Riley O’Quinn, Tatum (405, 255, 385, 1,045)
242 pounds: Asher Foster, Sabine (405, 315, 400, 1,120); James Stewart, James Bowie (385, 210, 420, 1,015)
275 pounds: Jacob Kimbrough, Spring Hill (500, 245, 425, 1,170); Tony Natera, Spring Hill (460, 225, 485, 1,170)
Super heavyweight: Carson Manasse, Spring Hill (630, 345, 525, 1,500); Tristan Green, Sabine (520, 380, 525, 1,425)
GIRLS
105 pounds: Laika Sanders, Shelbyville (215, 70, 220, 505); Sarah Whitt, Tatum (180, 75, 140, 395)
114 pounds: Mimeya Evans, Union Grove (270, 130, 235, 635); Amber Strube, Union Hill (200, 115, 210, 525)
123 pounds: Sela Aguilar, Union Grove (295, 175, 270, 740); Rylee Davidson, Union Hill (240, 130, 255, 625)
132 pounds: Kennedy Smith, James Bowie (235, 125, 255, 615); Libby Thornburgh, Sabine (245, 140, 215, 600)
148 pounds: Kallie King, James Bowie (290, 130, 280, 700): Macie Goode, Harleton (285, 115, 270, 670)
165 pounds: Makayla Martin, Tatum (310, 165, 335, 810); Eva Scott, Harleton (315, 135, 275, 725)
198 pounds: Erika Lowry, Sabine (375, 190, 325, 890); Jessica Hobbs, Union Grove (285, 130, 265, 680)
220 pounds: Maya Huffman, Union Grove (325, 190, 365, 880); Baylea Densman, Tatum (360, 150, 310, 820)
259 pounds: Rachel Petree, Spring Hill (400, 180, 315, 895); Halie Holland, Elysian Fields (260, 125, 285, 670)
259 plus: Rose Janiea, Hawkins (320, 225, 320, 865); Bailie Tingle, Harleton (360, 185, 295, 840)