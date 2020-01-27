VAN - Sabine's girls and Lone Oak's boys took the team championships over the weekend at the Van Invitational Powerlifting Meet.
Sabine's Lady Cardinals finished with 33 points to edge Crandall (27). Corsicana Mildred was third (24), followed by Sunnyvale (17), Mabank (17), Lone Oak (14), Spring Hill (12), Canton (12), Eustace (9), Van (6), White Oak (6) and Athens (3).
Lone Oak's boys finished with 46 points, followed by Sabine (36), Spring Hill (22), White Oak (20), Athens (15), Eustace (9), Mildred (9), Mabank (8), Sunnyvale (8), Sanger (5), Canton (4), Terrell (3) and Fruitvale (1).
GIRLS
(Weight class, total, squat, bench press, deadlift)
97 pounds: Katie Silva, Mildred (330, 130, 55, 145)
105 pounds: Chesney Richards, Midred (635, 250, 135, 250); Abbye Canida, Crandall (320, 120, 55, 145)
114 pounds: Katie Stansberry, Sabine (455, 200, 105, 150); Jacquelin Hobbs, Sunnyvale (420, 170, 85, 165)
123 pounds: Nikki Turner, Mildred (590, 215, 115, 260); Ale Guerrero, Spring Hill (565, 240, 100, 225)
132 pounds: (Libby Thornburgh, Sabine (585, 230, 135, 220); Payton Nolen, Mabank (550, 210, 120, 220)
148 pounds: Katelynn Fuller, Lone Oak (860, 380, 165, 315); Rylie Reed, Crandall (725, 300, 130, 295)
165 pounds: Zoe Langford, Sunnyvale (780, 305, 175, 300); Mia McDougal, Sunnyvale (695, 290, 125, 280)
181 pounds: Guadalupe Garcia, Eustace (705, 290, 130, 285); Sara Mefford, Canton (695, 275, 130, 290)
198 pounds: Erika Lowry, Sabine (915, 385, 200, 330); Mercedes Willett, Sabine (580, 225, 105, 250)
220 pounds: Jessica Saulters, Lone Oak (850, 365, 200, 285); Tayla Calico, Sabine (730, 300, 180, 250)
259 pounds: Rachel Petree, Spring Hill (865, 370, 180, 315); Javin Crawford, Crandall (850, 310, 195, 345)
BOYS
(Weight class, total, squat, bench press, deadlift)
114 pounds: Sebastian Urteaga, Eustace (650, 260, 135, 255); Jaden Lopez, Sunnyvale (525, 205, 100, 220)
123 pounds: B.J. Stidham, Sabine (1,125, 425, 225, 475); Julio Ramirez, Lone Oak (790, 335, 155, 300)
132 pounds: Ethan Adair, Lone Oak (985, 385, 235, 365); Kile Stripland, Sabine (865, 335, 230, 300)
148 pounds: Cole Hahn, Lone Oak (1,175, 465, 290, 420); Creed Carter, Sanger (1,135, 465, 230, 440)
165 pounds: Joe McCallum, Lone Oak (1,250, 530, 245, 47); Brenner Ratzlaff, White Oak (1,130, 450, 265, 415)
181 pounds: Gage Mauch, Lone Oak (1,245, 525, 285, 435); Daniel Williamson, White Oak (1,130, 430, 250, 450)
198 pounds: Michael Marrs, Spring Hill (1,275, 455, 270, 550); Klayton House, Athens (1,235, 450, 300, 485)
220 pounds: Coltin Reed, Sabine (1,145, 450, 295, 400); Rylie Redden, White Oak (1,115, 410, 280, 425)
242 pounds: Jaden Luhn, Lone Oak (1,295, 560, 275, 460); Logan Hancock, Mildred (1,170, 450, 245, 475)
275 pounds: A.J. Hill, Athens (1,270, 495, 300, 475); Raul Carrasco, Mabank (1,245, 530, 255, 460)
Super heavyweight: Carson Manasse, Spring Hill (1,480, 610, 345, 535); Tristan Green, Sabine (1,365, 500, 385, 480)