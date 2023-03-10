TYLER - Longview's Lane Healy, competing in the 220-pound weight class, won his division, set one regional record and was awarded for Best Squat and Best Bench Press on Heavy Platform at the recent Region 3, Division I Powerlifting Meet held at Tyler Legacy High School.
Healy qualified for the March 25 state powerlifting meet in Abilene, along with teammate Kysen Jackson (181 class).
Healy's 695-pound squat set a regional record. He also had a 425-pound bench press and a 495-pound dead lift for a total of 1,615 pounds.
Jackson had a 520-pound squat, 385-pound bench and 550-pound deadlift for 1,455 pounds.
Jacolbie Granville finished third in the 148-pound division and was given the award for Best Dead Lift on Light Platforms. He had 1,150 total pounds with a 385-pound squat, 230-pound bench and 535-pound deadlift.
Adam Wheeler was fourth in the 123-pound weight class with 870 total pounds (365 squat, 170 bench, 335 deadlift).
Alijah Johnson competed in the 198-pound division for the Lobos, and Alexx Hawkins competed at 132 pounds.
PINE TREE
The Pine Tree High School powerlifting team will send 11 to upcoming state meets.
Earning state berths are Eryka Furlong, Malachi Gray, Olivia Lummus, Rachel Malloy, Janiyah Taylor, Ashley Watt, Earl Williams, Benito Castro (alternate), Zoe Elliot (alternate), Cheyenne Etheridge (alternate) and Chadea Gipson (alternate).
Williams was first at regional competition. Malloy finished second, Castro, Gray and Furlong third, Lummus, Taylor and Watt fourth and Steve Nunez, Etheridge, Gipson, Makenzie Kelm, Alex Long and Samara Snorton fifth.