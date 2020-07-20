Special to the News-Journal
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – After dominating the E3 Spark Plugs Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway the week before, two-time reigning Mello Yello champion Steve Torrence and his dad Billy could not have anticipated the result of Sunday’s Lucas Oil Summer nationals contested on the very same track under similar conditions.
In fact, a weekend that began with great promise ended in disappointment as neither Capco Contractors Top Fuel dragster survived beyond the second round, leaving rookie Justin Ashley and journeyman T.J. Zizzo to battle for the trophy in a rain-delayed final round.
For Torrence Racing, which had won 35 of the previous 75 NHRA tour events over the last three-plus years, the problems began in qualifying.
After starting first and fifth in the E3 Nationals, son and dad were only seventh and 10th this time around, which included a new qualifying format in which teams are afforded only two attempts to make the starting lineup instead of the customary four.
Because their qualifying performance was not up to par, the Torrences were paired up in the first round for the first time ever with Billy illuminating the win light as he did the previous week in the semifinals.