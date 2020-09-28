Special to the News-Journal
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — With 88-year-old drag racing legend Don Garlits watching from the sidelines at Gainesville Raceway, two-time reigning World Champion Steve Torrence delivered a driving clinic Sunday that culminated in an Amalie Gatornationals Top Fuel victory50 years in the making.
Driving a modern day version of “Swamp Rat 14,” the Garlits-designed rear-engine dragster that revolutionized the sport upon its debut in 1971, Torrence ended a career of racing disappointment in Florida with a heart-stopping victory in an all-Capco final round with his dad, Billy.
As has become the rule when father and son meet, this one was another classic. The younger Torrence won in 3.809 seconds, a tick quicker than his dad (3.810) who had outqualified him for the first time this year. Steve now has won two of the three final rounds between the two, gaining the advantage on the same track on which Conrad and Scott Kalitta in 1994 became the first father and son to reach an NHRA Top Fuel final.
His 39th tour victory propelled the 37-year-old Kilgore native into the points lead for the first time all season. When qualifying begins Saturday in the 23rd AAA Insurance Midwest Nationals at St. Louis, he will lead Doug Kalitta by 22 points and Leah Pruett by 33. Billy Torrence is fourth with four races remaining.
Until Sunday, Gainesville had been the only track in the Mello Yello series on which Torrence had a losing record. He corrected that shortcoming with a semifinal conquest of Leah Pruett that was payback for her hole shot win in the same round at the Labor Day U.S. Nationals.In that race, Torrence had an .037 of a second reaction time; Pruett an .038.