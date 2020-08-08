Longview High School senior Isabel Breaux has a passion for running that is equaled only by her heart for giving.
The 17-year-old, through a project in Longview’s International Baccalaureate program, was able to put together a 5K Reindeer Run scheduled set to take place around the Christmas season.
“Originally, the thought was to benefit a non-profit organization. I’m a runner and so is my partner Andrew Johnson in this project. We just thought this would be a great idea to raise money, even though it’s way more complicated than what we expected,” Breaux said.
The fun run, scheduled for Dec. 12, is designed for family and friends to get into the Christmas spirit. Proceeds from the event will go to the Asbury House Child Enrichment Center of Longview.
“The Asbury House’s message is very inspiring to me the way they help low-income families. I actually have a lot of people in my school that used to go to the Asbury House,” Breaux explained.
Izzi, as she’s known by her close friends, felt it was appropriate that she undertake a project focused on running.
“I’ve always liked to put on things, whether it was lemonade stand in the summer when I was younger, or a run like this,” Breaux said. “I thought organizing something like this would be a nice challenge. Talked to a lot of people that didn’t think it was possible. That just made me want to do it even more.”
Breaux, a regional qualifier in both track and cross country of the Lady Lobos, has designed the run/walk into three categories.
There will be two 5K divisions for adults and high school age students along with a one-mile fun run for kids 12 and under. Awards are to be given out to the top finishers in each division.
Those that enter before Nov. 5 will receive fun run t-shirts. After that, it’ll be on a first-come, first-serve basis at packet pickup on the day of the race.
Ground zero for the race is the corner of Center and College Streets where the Asbury House is located. Entry fee for the event is set at $26.50 for the adult 5K and $16.50 for the Junior 5K and 12-and-under fun run. A late fee will be added if signing up on race day. All runners and walkers alike are encouraged to sign up.
“I do a lot of community service. I think it’s important to give back. Everybody should do that if they’re able to,” said Breaux.
For more information contact Breaux at (903) 235-2484.