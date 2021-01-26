GIRLS
P. TREE 1, P. GROVE 1: The Pine Tree Lady Pirates closed out non-district play with a 1-1 tie against Pleasant Grove on Tuesday.
The Lady Pirates (3-1-2) took a 1-0 halftime lead on an unassisted goal by Sayge Lohman, but Pleasant Grove tied it midway through the second half.
Riley Waclawczyk worked in goal for Pine Tree. Melina Venegas and Monica Montoya were listed as defensive standouts for the Lady Pirates, who open district play at Mount Pleasant on Friday.
BOYS
CENTER 2, MARSHALL 1: CENTER - Marshall took a 1-0 halftime lead on a Luis Garcia goal, but Center scored twice after halftime to earn a 2-1 win over the Mavericks.
Marshall goalkeeper Jesus Alcantor had eight saves in the loss.
Marshall (3-4) will open district play at home on Friday against Texas High.