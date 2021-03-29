The high school playoffs move into the second round tonight, and six area teams are still in the mix.
Longview’s Lobos and Lady Lobos, Kilgore’s Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs, the Hallsville Ladycats and the Sabine Lady Cardinals all return to the pitch tonight with hopes of advancing to the regional quarterfinals.
LONGVIEW
The Lady Lobos (20-3-1) and Lobos (18-5-1) will play a Class 5A area round double header against Joshua today at Frasier Stadium in Mesquite. The Lady Lobos meet Joshua (12-3-7) at 5:30 p.m., followed by the Lobos against Joshua (18-6-1) at approximately 7:30 p.m.
Longview’s Lady Lobos opened the playoffs with a 10-1 win over Huntsville this past Friday, earning a school-record 16th straight win.
Senior forward Alexandra Sanchez scored four times, and Tatum Fenton and Camryn Jacobs added a goal and two assists each in the win Alexa Polanco, Izzy Hough, Colleen Gilliland and Tenique Bauer also had goals, and Madelyn Creel and Adriana Corona had assists.
Joshua advanced to the area round with a 6-0 win over Mesquite Poteet.
The Lobos opened the postseason with a 4-0 win over former district rival Tyler on Friday. The Lobos have not allowed a goal in five straight games and are unbeaten in the last 15 outings.
Chino Rojas had two goals and an assist, Sergio Landin a goal and an assist, Parker Kelsey a goal and Freddie Acosta an assist for the Lobos against Tyler.
The win was the second playoff win for Longview since 2014, and the Lobos are trying to advance past the area round for the first time since 2012.
Joshua blanked North Forney, 2-0, in bi-district play.
HALLSVILLE
The Hallsville Ladycats (17-4-2) take on Midlothian (14-3-5) at 5:45 p.m. today at Whitehouse’s Wildcat Stadium.
Hallsville defeated Whitehouse, 2-0, in bi-district play with Camryn Wilemon and Sophia Ziesemer scoring goals and Lakin Pennington adding an assist. Freshman Anna Rogers stepped between the pipes as goalkeeper after the starter was injured during warmups and worked the team’s fourth straight shutout — the 11th of the year.
Midlothian has won 14 in a row, including 10 shutouts.
KILGORE
The Kilgore Lady bulldogs (18-7-1) meet Pleasant Grove at 5:30 p.m. tonight in Marshall.
Kilgore blanked Hudson, 6-0, on Friday with Gloria Cedillo scoring twice and Laramie Cox, Emma Taylor, Cristina Rosas and Estrella Galvan scoring and Taylor, Cox and Rosas all handing out helpers.
Pleasant Grove opened the playoffs with a 9-0 win over Van.
The Kilgore boys (23-2-4) will take on Pittsburg at 8 p.m. tonight at Longview’s Lobo Stadium.
Kilgore dominated Diboll in bi-district play, 7-0, while Pittsburg advanced with a shootout win over Bullard. For the Bulldogs against Diboll, Izaiah Ramirez had a goal and two assists, Tray Epps and Ricardo Cedillo two goals apiece, Jacob Conneras three assists and Gio Araujo and Chris Baldazo a goal apiece.
Kilgore defeated Pittsburg, 2-0, earlier in the season.
SABINE
Sabine’s Lady Cardinals will face North Lamar at 6 p.m. tonight in Sulphur Springs. The Lady Cardinals opened the playoffs with a 2-1 win over Palestine, with both goals coming from Zuleidy Lara.
North Lamar was a 3-2 shootout winner over Chapel Hill in bi-district play.