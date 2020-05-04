The first time James Watson sent freshman Shooter Stevenson into a match back in 2017, Stevenson returned to the sidelines after a few minutes questioning if he had what it took to be a varsity soccer player.
Four years later, Stevenson is headed to the next level after recently signing a national letter-of-intent to play soccer at Texas A&M-Texarkana.
“His freshman year, I put him at a wing down in Tatum and he was struggling,” said Watson. “He came to the sidelines upset and said he didn’t think he belonged on the varsity. But, he went back out there, battled and ended up leading us in assists that season. He’s been a rock for us on this team since then.”
Stevenson, a four-year starter and captain for the Bulldogs, was recently named the Defensive Most Valuable Player in District 19-4A.
“As a sophomore, we were pretty talented. I moved him to outside back,” Watson said. “He probably didn’t have a goal or an assist that season, but he shut down that corner of the field and he has gotten continually better. This year, we talked about moving him to forward, but just didn’t have anyone who could replace him at that outside back position.”
Stevenson, despite mainly playing a defensive position, had four goals and seven assists as a junior in 2019, earning first team all-district, first team All-East Texas and second team all-region honors.
As a senior, he helped lead Carthage to a 9-8-6 record before the season was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic — finishing with six goals and five assists.
“Seeing his growth and development and his character traits have been fun to watch,” Watson said of Stevenson, who also earned academic all-state honors. “He set a goal to play college soccer, and through hard work, he’s getting that chance.”
Texas A&M-Texarkana is an NAIA school that competes in the Red River Athletic Conference along with Houston-Victoria, LSU-Shreveport, LSU-Alexandria, Our Lady of the Lake, Paul Quinn, Huston-Tillotson, Southwest, Texas College and Jarvis.
A&M-Texarkana finished 7-10-2 overall and 3-5-1 in the RRAC this past season.