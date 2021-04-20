Longview’s deepest playoff penetration in program history earned the Lobos four superlative honors — including overall Most Valuable Player Jonathan Castanon — with the release of the District 15-5A All-District Soccer Team for 2021.
Castanon, who started and played nearly every minute of every game for the Lobos, earned MVP accolades after recording six goals and seven assists and leading Longview to a 21-6-1 record. The Lobos defeated Tyler (4-0), Joshua (2-0), Sulphur Springs (3-1) and Frisco (3-2) before falling to eventual state champion Frisco Wakeland (1-0) in the regional championship match.
Other superlative honors went to the Lobos’ Jose Luis Aguilar (Defensive Player of the Year), Alexis Olvera (Goalkeeper of the Year) and James Wright (Coach of the Year).
Also picking up top honors were Pine Tree’s Brandt Herber (Offensive Player of the Year) and Aaron Bocanegra (Sophomore of the Year), Sulphur Springs’ David Moreno (Midfielder of the Year) and Alex Yonez (Co-Newcomer of the Year) and Mount Pleasant’s Cesar Flores (Co-Newcomer of the Year).
Selections were made by the district’s coaches.
First TeamLongview: Alejandro Rojas Monsivais, Francisco Hernandez, Frederick Acosta, Royce McConnell, Sergio Landin; Pine Tree: Octavio Jacquez, Edgar Bocanegra, Alberto Alba; Hallsville: Mason Morris, Zachary Southard; Marshall: Alto Olvera, Javia Jaimes; Sulphur Springs: Omar Hernandez, Alex Diosdado, Bryant Sanchez; Texas High: Reece Gaylor; Mount Pleasant: Alex Diaz, Bobby Gandara, J.D. Mendoza, Francisco Equihua.
Second TeamLongview: Diego Enriguez, Chance Williams, Jesus Ramirez; Pine Tree: Giovanni Zamora, Christian White, Christian Alfonzo; Hallsville: Erik Garcia, Lucentshy Ovide; Marshall: Jesus Alcanta, Angel Mendieta; Mount Pleasant: Guillermo Sanchez, Er Soto, Jr. Martinez; Sulphur Springs: Edgar Salazar, Joel Pasion, Matthew Clarke; Texas High: Austin Miller, Joseph Minor.
Honorable MentionLongview: Victor Aguilar, Erik Torrez; Pine Tree: Luis Alba, Erik Gonzales; Hallsville: Angel Soto, Joel Ontiveros; Marshall: Luis Garcia, Yahir Casarez, Modesto Serrato; Texas High: Anderson Escobar, Luckey Abhulimen; Sulphur Springs: Angel Andino, Kason Blake, Jorge Santacruz, Uriel Santacruz.