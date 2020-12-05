From Staff Reports
Christian Heritage Classical School earned three of the league’s five superlative honors with the release of the TAPPS District 2 Division I All-District Soccer Team for the 2020 season.
The Sentinels’ Brody Moss earned Freshman of the Year, while Madyn Brown was named Newcomer of the Year and George Walls was named Coach of the Year in a vote by the district coaches.
Owen Fairley of Regents was the league’s Most Valuable Player, and Jack Blalock of St. Mary’s was the Sportsmanship Award winner.
FIRST TEAM
Offense: Roman Almazan, St. Mary’s; Jessie Dennis, CHCS, Seth Landrum, Regents; Brody Moss, CHCS; Midfield: Owen Fairley, Regents; Dominic Tucker, St. Mary’s; Trinity Lambert, CHCS; Kaci Wallace, ACPA; Defense: Samuel Walls, CHCS; Clayton Terrel, Regents; Andrew Deerborn, Longview Christian School; Fareed Khan, St.Mary;s; Keeper: Bryer Wood, ACPA; Cade Brumit, CHCS.
SECOND TEAM
Offense: Oscar Adame, LCS; Madyn Brown, CHCS; Bryce Terrell, Regents; Anthony Mansfield, ACPA; Midfield: Thomas Carroll, CHCS; Brennan Billodeaux, St.Mary’s; Lean Vermillion, Regents; Marcus Cammack, LCS; Defense: Will Horne, CHCS; Luke Graham, ACPA; Susannah Vermillion, Regents; Carson Lambert, CHCS; Keeper: Taylor Darnel, St. Mary’s; Symry Mitchell, LCS.
HONORABLE MENTION
Offense: Evan Hodge, St. Mary’s; Mason Raspberry, Regents; Lawrence Scribner, St. Mary’s; Patrick Gaytan, ACPA; Midfield: Mia Kittner, St. Mary’s; Jackson Darby, CHCS; Mark Bull, LCS; Mitchell Koerth, ACPA; Defense: Preston Cammack, LCS; Jack Blalock, St. Mary’s; Drew Dingler, ACPA; Annabella Clarke, ACPA; Keeper: Gabe Shipp, Regents.
ALL-STATE
First team: George Walls, Christian Heritage Classical School; Second team: Roman Almazan, St. Mary’s; Jesse Dennis, Christian Heritage Classical School; Dominic Tucker, St. Mary’s; Honorable mention: Andrew Dearborn, Longview Christian School