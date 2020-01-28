BOYS
■ LONGVIEW 5, ROCKWALL 1: ROCKWALL — Longview opened District 11-6A action in dominating fashion with a 5-1 win over the Rockwall YellowJackets on Tuesday night.
Senior Victor Cruz turned in a hat trick for the Lobos, who move to 9-2-2 on the year and 1-0 in 11-6A.
Longview, battling against the wind, opened up a 3-0 lead in the first half.
Nine minutes into the action, Tito Gimenez delivered a cross to Chino Monsavias, who drilled the opener from 15 yards out. Six minutes later, Cruz took an assist from Monsavias for a 2-0 lead. Cruz would close out the first half with his second goal.
In the second half, Cruz got his hat trick 10 minutes in off Monsavias’ second assist. After a Rockwall goal, Jesus Galvan got in on the scoring action for a 5-1 restult.
Longview’s JV grabbed a 3-0 win.
The Lobos take on Midlothian in non-district action on Friday at the Lobo Grass Complex.
■ WASKOM 6, ATLANTA 4: WASKOM — Hugo Tapia recorded a hat trick for Waskom, which found itself in a 3-1 halftime hole but stormed back for a 6-4 win over Atlanta on Tuesday.
Jose Meza scored the lone goal of the first half for Waskom. Jose Hernandez found the back of the net three minutes into the second half to make it a 3-2 contest, and with 23 minutes left Tapia scored the equalizer for the Wildcats with an assist from Meza.
Tapia’s second goal with 12 minutes remaining put the Wildcats in front 4-3, but Atlanta scored five minutes later to knot the score at 4-4.
Ten seconds after Atlanta’s equalizer, Tapia scored again to move Waskom in front for good. Anthony Zuniga, with an assist from Hernandez, scored with 10 seconds remaining to make the final 6-4.
Chris Washington and Marcelino Blas were defensive standouts for Waskom (3-4), which will host Texas High on Friday.
GIRLS
■ CENTER 4, TATUM 0: TATUM — Center blanked the Tatum Lady Eagles on Tuesday, 4-0.
Gisell Aguirre and Alyssa Ferrell had the only shots on goal for Tatum. Haley McIntire had nine saves in the loss.
LATE MONDAY RESULTS
GIRLS
■ HALLSVILLE 4, TEXAS HIGH 1: TEXARKANA — Camryn Wilemon recorded a hat trick for Hallsville, and the Ladycats worked a second-half shutout against Texas High to come away with a 4-1 win.
Wilemon opened the scoring offf a long pass from Carolyn Hale midway through the first half, but Texas High answered to pull even at halftime.
Wilemon’s second goal came early in the second half off an assist from Maiah Alvidrez, and Wilemon completed her hat trick after Sophia Ziessemer played the ball through to her and she hammered it home for a 3-1 lead.
Lakin Pennington capped the scoring after an assist from Thalia Castro, and Kylie Battles and Sophia Barron paced the defensive effort to preserve the win.
Hallsville will visit Nacogdoches on Friday.
BOYS
■ SABINE 8, BROWNSBORO 0: BROWNSBORO — Lalo Jaimes scored four times, and Clayton Simmons, Fernando Jaimes, Jorge Santiago and Jose Govea all found the back of the net for Sabine as the Cardinals blasted Brownsboro, 8-0.
Simmons added two assists, with Lalo Jaimes, Fernando Jaimes and Santiago all chipping in with assists. Tony Vicente was listed as a defensive standout.
The Cardinals (8-5-2) will close out non-district play at home against Hudson on Tuesday.
FROM STAFF REPORTS