GIRLS
P. TREE 4, MARSHALL 0: Sayge Lohman scored twice and assisted on another goal, and the Pine Tree Lady Pirates used a big second half to pull away for a 4-0 win over Marshall on Friday at Pirate Stadium.
The Lady Pirates, now 1-2 in district play, took a 1-0 lead at halftime on a goal from Meredith Fisher. Makayla Furlong assisted on the goal.
Lohman scored twice and Malaisha Allen found the back of the net after intermission, with Daysha Torres assisting on one goal. Lohman had an assist and an unassisted goal after the break.
Rylie Waclawczyk and Furlong combined to work the shutout in goal for Pine Tree. Ali Vineyard was also a defensive standout for the Lady Pirates, who will travel to Sulphur Springs next Friday.
BOYS
P. TREE 3, MARSHALL 1: MARSHALL — The Pine Tree Pirates battled back from a 1-0 halftime deficit to earn a 3-1 win over the Marshall Mavericks.
Marshall scored on a penalty kick in the 21st minute, but the Pirates equalized 40 seconds into the second half on a goal from Luis Alba off an assist from Brandt Herber.
Five minutes later, Edgar Bocanegra put the Pirates on top 2-1, and in the 70th minute Herber got into the scoring act with an assist from Giovanni Zamora to make the final 3-1.