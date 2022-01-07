BoysP. TREE SPLITS: The host Pine Tree Pirates fell 1-0 to Whitehouse early in the day and came back to win on penalty kicks against Lindale after tying 1-1 in regulation play at the Pine Tree Invitational.
In other action on Friday, it was Whitehouse 4, Carthage 1; Palestine 2, Hallsville 1; Athens 1, Hallsville 0 and Kilgore 2, Palestine 0.
Palestine and Whitehouse meet at 9 a.m. today for the championship of the tournament. Athens meets Carthage at 1 p.m. for consolation, and Lindale takes on Hallsville at 3 p.m. in the seventh-place match.
LONGVIEW 5, FORNEY 0: FORNEY — The Longview Lobos blanked host team Forney on Friday, 5-0, to secure a spot in the tournament title game.
The Lobos, now with four straight shutouts to open the season, will take on Richardson Pearce at 4:30 p.m. Saturday for the championship.
Erik Torrez worked the shutout in goal for the Lobos, who scored twice in the first half — the first coming 11 minutes in on a penalty kick by Chance Williams. Karsten Guerro later scored the first of his two goals to make it 2-0 at halftime.
Guerro put the Lobos on top 3-0 20 minutes into the second half with a goal off an assist from Miguel Rojo. With 10 minutes left, Alex Flores scored his third goal of the season thanks to a Rojo cross. The final goal came from Fredy Acosta off an assist from Hernon Corona.
DIBOLL 3, TATUM 1: HUDSON — At the Hudson Tournament, the Tatum Eagles dropped a 3-1 decision to Diboll.
Giani Garza scored the lone goal for Tatum, giving him four on the young season. Walter Gonzalez assisted on the goal for the Eagles, who will take on Jasper at noon on Saturday.
GirlsLONGVIEW 6, HUTTO 0: WYLIE — Chay Peterson scored twice, Madelyn Creel scored once and assisted on a couple of goals and the Longview Lady Lobos cruised to a 6-0 win over Hutto at the Wylie Tournament on Friday.
Longview built a 4-0 lead at the half on goals by Caroline Snyder, a couple by Peterson and one by Creel. In the second half, Lilly Fierros and Adriana Corona found the back of the net.
Izzy Hough had two assists, with Kat Markowitz and Fierros adding assists. Emma Wright and Aleah Byrdsong combined on the shutout in goal, and Jolette Ontiveros was listed as a defensive standout.
Longview takes on host team Wylie at 10 a.m. Saturday to close out the tournament.
P. TREE 1, MCKINNEY NORTH 1: KELLER — The Pine Tree Lady Pirates advanced to the title game of the Keller Fossil Ridge Tournament with a shootout win (4-2) over McKinney North on Friday.
Pine Tree took a 1-0 lead two minutes into the second half on a goal from Meredith Fisher off an assist from Daysha Torres.
North tied it late, but Torres, Fisher, Sayge Lohman and Catherine Maximo all scored penalty kick goals in the shootout, and Rylie Waclawczyk stopped the first and last attempts for North.
The Lady Pirates will take on Granbury at 2 p.m. today in the title match.