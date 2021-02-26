BoysP. TREE 1, LONGVIEW 1: Luis Alba knocked in the game-winning penalty kick as Pine Tree won a 4-3 shootout against crosstown rival Longview.
After a scoreless first half, Longview got on the board to take a 1-0 lead.
The Pirates equalized on a Brandt Herber goal off an Aaron Bocanegra assist to force overtime.
Octavio Jaquez had two blocks in the shootout for Pine Tree and finished with 12 saves in the game.
GirlsLONGVIEW 6, P. TREE 0: Colleen Gilliland scored once and assisted on two goals, Madelyn Creel found the back of the net twice and Longview improved to 6-0 in district play with a 6-0 win over crosstown rival Pine Tree.
Longview scored three times in each half while improving to 13-3-1 on the season.
Creel, Adriana Corona and Alexandra Sanchez scored the first-half goals, with Gilliland assisting on the first two goals and Tatum Fenton dishing to Jacobs for her score.
Camryn Jacobs opened the second-half scoring off a dish from Sanchez, and then Creel made it 5-0 with an unassisted goal. Gilliland closed out the scoring with a goal off an assist from Kyla Johnson.
Emma Wright and Aleah Byrdson split time in goal for Longview, working their fifth consecutive shutout — and 11th on the season.
The Lady Lobos visit Sulphur Springs for a 10 a.m. contest today.
HALLSVILLE 4, S. SPRINGS 3: The Hallsville Ladycats rallied from an early deficit to earn a 4-3 win over Sulphur Springs on Friday.
Hallsville’s first goal came with Anna Rogers challenging a ball in front of the goal and Kylie Battles putting it away at the 17:35 mark.
The Ladycats tied it a 2-2 with a pass from Carolyn Halen to Lakin Pennington. Three minutes later Pennington dished to Camryn Wilemon for a goal and the lead.
Wilemon dished to Pennington for the final Ladycat goal.