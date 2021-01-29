GIRLS
LONGVIEW 5, S. SPRINGS 3: Longview had to come from behind twice, but the Lady Lobos opened district play with a 5-3 win over Sulphur Springs — moving to 8-3-1 on the year.
Sulphur Springs scored five minutes into the contest to take a 1-0 lead.
The Lady Lobos tied things at the 8:28 mark when Camryn Jacobs scored off an assist from Brooklynn Sumrow, setting off a wild minute of action that saw the teams combine for three quick goals.
Sulphur Springs went back in front 2-1 with a goal 20 seconds after Jacobs scored, but the Lady Lobos again equalized (2-2) on a Colleen Gilliland goal off a dish from Jacobs.
Longview scored just over a minute into the second half, with Jacobs doing the honors this time off an assist from Alexandra Sanchez. Nine minutes later, Tenique Bauer scored a corner kick goal from Alexa Polanco for a 4-2 Lady lobo lead.
Sulphur Springs pulled to within a goal seven minutes later, but Longview answered with the final goal one minute later when Adriana Corona assisted on a goal by Sanchez to make the final 5-3.
The Lady Lobo JV earned a 6-0 win to move to 9-0-1 on the year.
BOYS
LONGVIEW 1, S. SPRINGS 0: SULPHUR SPRINGS — Longview broke through with 17 minutes left in the first half on a free kick that found Freddie Acosta alone at the far post to tap it in, and that was all the offense the Lobos needed in a 1-0 district-opening win over Sulphur Springs.
Longview outshot the Wildcats 13-6, but could not find the net in the second half.
Royce McConnell and Acosta were standouts on offense, while Jonny Castanon and Chance Williames came up huge for the Lobos on the defensive side. Freshman Erik Torrez recorded his fourth shutout of the year in goal.
Longview (6-5) will visit Hallsville on Tuesday.
The Lobo JV notched a 3-0 win.
MARSHALL 5, T. HIGH 1: MARSHALL — Javier Jaimes scored twice in the second half to put things away for Marshall, and the Mavericks earned their first district win in two years with a 5-1 rout of Texas High.
Luis Garcia put the Mavericks on the board first with a goal five minutes into the contest. Texas High equalized five minutes later, but Garcia found the back of the net again late in the first half and Marshall never trailed again.
Sean Ventura scored to make it 3-1 in the second half, and then Jaimes hammered in two more goals to make the final 5-1.
Abraham Valdez recorded 10 saves for the Mavericks, who host Pine Tree next Friday.