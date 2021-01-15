LEGACY 2, LONGVIEW 0: The host Longview Lobos dropped a 2-0 decision to former district rival Tyler Legacy on Friday in day two of the Lobo Invitational.
Other varsity results included Henderson 1, New Summerfield 1, Lufkin 4, Irving McArthur 1, Jacksonville 2, Chapel Hill 1 and Hallsville 0, Forney 0.
In JV action, it was Tyler 4, Longview B 0, Longview A 2, Lufkin 0, Jacksonville 8, Henderson 0 and Legacy 3, Forney 1.
Today’s schedule at Lobo Stadium has Hallsville vs. Chapel Hill at 8 a.m., Jacksonville vs. New Summerfield at 9:30 p.m., Forney vs. Henderson at 11 a.m., Forney JV vs. Lufkin JV at 12:30 p.m. and the varsity finals at 4 p.m.
At the Lobo Soccer Complex, it’s Legacy JV vs. Longview JV A at 8 a.m., Longview vs. Irving McArthur at 9:30 a.m., Lufkin vs. Legacy at 11 a.m., Tyler JV vs. Jacksonville JV at 12:30 p.m. and the JV finals at 4 p.m.
GIRLS
LONGVIEW 12, ATHENS 0: LUFKIN — Five Lady Lobos had multiple goals, including a hat trick by Colleen Gilliland, as Longview coasted to a 12-0 win over Athens at the Lufkin Tournament.
Alexandra Sanchez, Camryn Jacobs, Kyla Johnson and Izzy Hough all had two goals, and Tatum Fenton hit the back of the net once.
Gilliland added four assists on the night, with Jacobs dishing out one assist and Sanchez, Daija Molina and Adriana Corona adding an assist apiece.
The Lady Lobo JV notched a 10-0 win over Cleveland to move to 3-0.
The Longview varsity (4-2) will take on Tyler Legacy at 2:30 p.m. today back in Lufkin.
P. TREE 3, WHITEHOUSE 0: Sayge Lohman scored twice, Daysha Torres had a couple of corner kick assists and the Pine Tree Lady Pirates moved to 2-0-1 on the young season with a 3-0 win over Whitehouse.
Paola Martinez and Lohman scored in the first half to give Pine Tree a 2-0 halftime lead. Torres had both assists off corner kicks.
Lohman’s second goal came midway through the second half off a dish from Sam Corona.
Rylie Waclawczyk worked 3/4 of the game in goal in the shutout. Catherine Maximo and Ali Vinyard were listed as defensive standouts for the Lady Pirates, who visit Jacksonville on Tuesday.
LATE THURSDAY
GIRLS
LONGVIEW 9, LUFKIN 0: LUFKIN — Tenique Bauer and Colleen Gilliland scored a couple of goals apiece, Gilliland added three assists for the Lady Lobos and Longview opened play in the Lufkin Tournament with a 9-0 rout of the host team.
Longview led 5-0 at the half after Izzy Hough, Camryn Jacobs and Madelyn Creel all scored and then Bauer hammered home a couple of goals before the break. Gilliland assisted on goals by Hough and Bauer, and Alexandra Sanchez and Alexa Polanco added assists in the first half. One of Bauer’s goals was unassisted.
Gilliland found the back of the net off an assist from Adriana Corona to open the second half scoring. Sanchez, Kyla Johnson and Gilliland followed with goals, with Corona, Gilliland and Tatum Fenton adding assists.
BOYS
SABINE WINS 2: TATUM — The Sabine Cardinals notched a pair of 3-2 wins on Thursday at the Tatum Invitational Showcase Tournament, defeating Mineola and Pleasant Grove.
Lalo Jaimes had two goals in each game to pace the Cardinals. Jonathan Martinez added a goal against Mineola on a header off a corner kick assist from Cam Childress.
Against Pleasant Grove, Dylan Stafford scored the game-winner with under three minutes remaining off another corner kick assist from Childress.
Childress finished the day with three assists.