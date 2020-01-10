PINE TREE TOURNAMENT
■ HENDERSON 6, JOHN TYLER 0: Jordan Williams, Marissa Aparicio and Avigail Balzadua all scored twice for the Lady Lions as Henderson rolled to a 6-0 win over John Tyler.
Aparicio assisted on one of Williams’ goals, and Mia McNew added an assists.
The Lady Lions (2-2-2) will face Hallsville at 9 a.m. today at old Pine Tree Stadium.
Today’s schedule has changed due to weather and several teams dropping out of the tournament.
The Pine Tree Lady Pirates will face Mount Pleasant at 10 a.m. and Sulphur Springs at 6 p.m. today at Pirate Stadium.
JV games schedule for Lear Park have been cancelled.
LUFKIN TOURNAMENT
■ LONGVIEW 6, NEW CANEY 0: LUFKIN — Camryn Jacobs scored twice, Kyla Johnson, Izzy Hough, Colleen Gilliland and Isa McMillan all found the back of the net and the Longview Lady Lobos coasted to a 6-0 win over New Caney.
Hough also had an assist for the Lady Lobos (3-1-2), who led 1-0 at halftime before erupting for five second-half goals.
K.K. Torres added two assists, with Tatum Fenton, Alexa Polanco and Alexandra Sanchez dishing out assists. Mallory Burgess worked the shutout in goal, coming away with three saves.
Caroline Henderson and Ava Loyd were defensive standouts for the Lady Lobos, who face Tyler Lee at 1 p.m. today for the tournament championship.