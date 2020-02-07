GIRLS
■ JOHN TYLER 2, PINE TREE 1: TYLER — The John Tyler Lady Lions built a 2-0 halftime lead and held on for a 2-1 win over the Pine Tree Lady Pirates.
Eden Antonisse scored an unassisted goal to put the Lady Pirates on the board in the second half. Leorah Haesecke and Grace Roberts were also listed as standouts for the Lady Pirates (1-2), who will host Whitehouse on Tuesday.
■ SABINE 6, CARTHAGE 0: CARTHAGE — Sabine raced out to a 4-0 lead at the half, adding two goals after intermission and rolling to a 6-0 win over the Carthage Lady Dawgs on Friday.
Sierrah Richter scored four minutes into the contest off an assist from Dahjah Lewis, and Lewis got into the scoring act by outrunning the defense to the ball after a long punt by Sunee Faulkner.
Greta Taylor added a goal off an dish from Richter, and Lewis later scored — also off an assist by Richter — for a 4-0 halftime advantage.
In the second half, Richter scored on a free kick taken by Hadlee Waggoner, and Lewis finished the scoring with one minute remaining on another assist by Richter.
Sabine (5-3-1) will host Kilgore on Tuesday.
BOYS
■ JOHN TYLER 4, PINE TREE 0: The John Tyler Lions scored twice in each half to notched a 4-0 win over the Pine Tree Pirates on Friday at Pirate Stadium.
Octavio Jacquez had 11 saves in the loss for the Pirates. Aaron Bocanegra had three shots on goal.
FROM STAFF REPORTS