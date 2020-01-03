GIRLS
■ PINE TREE 2, HARKER HEIGHTS 1: FORNEY — Pine Tree goalie Abbi Walker recorded her second shutout of the young season as the Lady Pirates scored a 2-0 whitewash of Harker Heights here Friday.
Meredith Fisher scored at te 17:30 mark on an assist from Ashlee Mangerum. Sayge Lohman got the second goal unassisted at 12:00 of the first half. Grace Roberts also played well in the field for Pine Tree.
The Lady Pirates (2-1) are back in action Thursday when they host their own tournament.
■ WYLIE 2, LONGVIEW 1: WYLIE — Kyla Johnson’s goal didn’t stand up as the Longview Lady Lobos dropped a hard-fought 2-1 decision to Wylie’s Lady Pirates here Friday afternoon.
Johnson netted her goal on a feed from Alexa Polanco at the 7:30 of the first half. Izzi Hugh, Isa McMillan and Colleen Gilliland were cited for their defensive efforts in the loss.
Longview (0-1-1) faces Wylie East today in an 11:50 a.m. kick.
■ TATUM 6, MARSHALL 2: MARSHALL — A couple hat tricks from Lexi Luna and Yuvia Vasquez enabled the Tatum Lady Eagles to open the 2020 soccer campaign with a 6-2 mastery of Marshall’s Lady Mavericks.
Both Luna and Vasquez found the back of the net three times a piece. Goalie Adrianna Littrell had 12 saves for Tatum in victory.
FROM STAFF REPORTS