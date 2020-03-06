BOYS
■ LONGVIEW 2, NORTH MESQUITE 1: The Longview Lobos celebrated senior night for 10 seniors by clinching a playoff spot and guaranteeing they can finish no worse than second with a 3-1 win over North Mesquite at the Lobo Soccer Complex.
North Mesquite scored first, but Jesus Galvan anssered with a pair of goals for the Lobos on a penalty kick and then off an assist from Victor Cruz.
The Lobos can win the outright title with wins in their final two remaining games, at Tyler lee on March 17 and at Mesquite on March 20.
The Lobo JV won 3-1 and clinched the district title.
■ WHITEHOUSE 4, PINE TREE 1: Whitehouse scored twice in each half on Friday at Pirate Stadium to hand Pine Tree a 4-1 setback.
Freshman Luis Alba scored on an header off an assist from Brandt Herber for the Lone PT goal. Octavio Jacquez registered 14 saves in goal.
GIRLS
■ NORTH MESQUITE 1, LONGVIEW 0: MESQUITE — North Mesquite slipped in a goal midway through the first half to account for all of the scoring in a 1-0 win over the Longview Lady Lobos.
The Lady Lobos drop to 15-5-2 overall and 6-4 in the district with the loss.
The Longview JV earned a 4-0 victory over North Mesquite.
Longview is idle next week and will visit Tyler Lee on March 17.
■ SPRING HILL 10, GLADEWATER 0: Karsyn Bowden and Jayme Dowell scored three goals apiece, Ana Vizueth added a couple for the Lady Panthers and Spring Hill rolled to a 10-0 win over Gladewater on Friday at Panther Stadium.
Alexis Grubb and Maci Plunk also scored for the Lady Panthers. Dowell and Grubb had two assists apiece, and Marissa Seyer, Vizueth, Sofia Moreno, Haleigh Yoder and Bowden all added one assist apiece.
Grace Browder and Emilee Schell worked the shutout in goal for Spring Hill, which will be idle until March 17 when it hosts Sabine.
■ SABINE 10, TATUM 2: LIBERTY CITY — Dahjah Lewis scored three minutes into the contest off an assist from Greta Taylor, and the Sabine Lady Cardinals built a 6-2 halftime lead en route to a 10-2 win over the Tatum Lady Eagles.
Tatum tied things early and went ahead two minutes later, but Sierrah Richter equalized off an assist from Lewis. Lewis then found the back of the net again to break the tie, with an assist from Ally Gresham, and the Lady Cardinals put two more in the net on goals by Lewis and Taylor off assists from Richter and Kamryn Mann.
Richter scored two more goals after the break, with Taylor and Aspen Woodall adding goals. Richter, Lewis and Hadlee Waggoner had assists after intermission.
Emily Folds and Gentry Bean scored in the loss for Tatum. Yuvia Vasquez assisted on both goals.
The Lady Cardinals will visit Spring Hill on March 17.
